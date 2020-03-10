Tracy Letts tells how she joined his wife Carrie Coon in & # 39; Ghostbusters: Afterlife & # 39;

WENN / Instar

The actor of & # 39; Lady Bird & # 39; He claims to be in the right place at the right time when writer / director Jason Reitman was looking for someone to fill a small role in the new movie.

Tracy Letts has hooked a "small part" with his actress wife Carrie coon in the new "Ghostbusters"movie.

The "Lady bird"The actor and playwright reveals that he was in the right place at the right time when the writer / director Jason Reitman I was looking for someone to play a role in "Ghostbusters: Beyond", which was filmed in Calgary, Canada.

"My wife Carrie is in … the new movie of Ghostbusters & # 39; which will be released in the summer, and we were there in Calgary while filming it, and a role was available, so I could jump and play a small part in myself, "he said.

The project will also feature Paul Rudd"Strange things"star Finn Wolfhard Y "Gifted"Actress Mckenna Grace, as well as special appearances of original franchise stars Bill murray, Dan aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver Y Annie Potts, but Letts cannot share any details about the plot of the movie or the character he plays.

Joking about the secret surrounding the movie, he told the US breakfast show "Today"," This is what I can tell you: nothing! Absolutely nothing!"

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will be released in July.