Tractor-Trailer loses control along the North Texas highway, spills wood on the road – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A wooden truck accident caused a headache to travelers on Interstate-45 just before Monday evening.

Piles of broken wood scattered along the road at the southwest end of Dallas after the great platform crashed and lost its load.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the exchange to I-20.

The ramp was closed for hours while the teams cleaned up the mess. A forklift was brought to help collect the wood from the road.

Nobody was hurt. Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control of the semi.