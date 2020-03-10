Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter shares amazing photos and makes fans curious

Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter, shared a lot of new photos on her social media account, and her fans can clearly see that she is living her best life. People wonder where he is and who he is with.

Nae seems to be on vacation, but didn't offer too much information in her IG account. Check out some of his posts below.

"Don't worry about who it is, it's not you," Reginae captioned her post.

Fand praised Nae's gaze, but they also asked him where he was.

She shared another post that said: "Don't bother me, I'm just living."

A follower addressed the hate messages that appeared in the comments: "Here come those who hate a young woman who lives her best life."

Another commenter said: M Mommy looks good! All that hard work in the gym paying double "#womenempowerment,quot;.

The truth is that Nae has been going to the gym a lot lately and also in 2019. He broke up with YFN Lucci last year, and it seems he has been living his best life ever since.

Her fans have gone crazy to think that she could return with him, but time passed and she didn't make such a move.

Another fan exclaimed: “ Damn Nae … without disrespecting Mrs. Toya or Wayne, but you're sexy … geesh @ colormenae & # 39 ;, and another person also praised Nae and said: & # 39; Looking appetizing, I'm sitting here and I'm analyzing 🤣 #bars & # 39 ;.

Someone else said: "She shines differently because Lucci got lost Sí️ Yes, Lord Bring that city, Nae de lil 😓 lol." Many fans are happy that Nae broke up with the young rapper and they say that since she was single, she is radiant.

Someone else spilled over Nae too and said, "Look like a black barbie in a barbie doll box,quot; so pretty and cute. "

Speaking of Nae going to the gym, not too long ago, he celebrated the birthday of someone who is really important: his coach.



