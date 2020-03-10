Tottenham must recover from the anguish of the Champions League over the Manchester United clash he must win | Soccer news

The departure of the Tottenham Champions League is really low, but somehow Jose Mourinho's team must get up for Man Utd on Sunday to save his faded hopes in the top four.







Lucas Moura is comforted by José Mourinho after the departure of the Tottenham Champions League

In recent weeks, José Mourinho has struggled to highlight key players injured by Tottenham, but he was his captain and No. 1 Hugo Lloris, whose initial mistakes so familiar that they undermined any hope the Spurs had to change their League of Champions last -16 draw with RB Leipzig.

The goalkeeper of France was trapped too deep in his six-yard box to get a firm hand on Marcel Sabitzer's first drive and then made a hash of the shot near the post of the same player shortly after.

With just 21 minutes left, Mourinho's plans were broken and Tottenham needed three goals. With their stripped attack of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, they never seemed to get any of those. Emil Forsberg's third for Leipzig simply highlighted the gap between the two sides.

Hugo Lloris allows RB Leipzig's second goal to slip

It was an unfortunate way to leave the Champions League after the joy that Tottenham and his followers had taken out of the competition with Mauricio Pochettino last season. Now, with Davinson Sánchez, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies and Juan Foyth also on the list of injuries, the Spurs are on their knees, out of the cups and with a coach who has already declared his desire to end this season.

The Spurs do not have a victory in six. It is the worst run of Mourinho's coach career. Lloris may have been to blame on Tuesday, but Tottenham has conceded 38 goals in all competitions since José Mourinho took over. Only Aston Villa (42) has a worse total among the Premier League teams in that period.

Most goals received (all rewards, since he named Jose Mourinho) Premier League team Objectives granted Aston Villa 42 Tottenham 38 Bournemouth 3. 4 West ham 31 Everton 31 Newcastle 29

Out of shape, lost key players, defensive disorder, toothless attack … But somehow the Spurs must find a way to get up for an absolutely decisive game against former Mourinho club Manchester United on Sunday.

The Spurs are already behind the rivals of London and Chelsea, which ranks fourth in the Premier League by seven points. The possible ban of the Manchester City Champions League could mean that the fifth would be enough for a place in the group stage next season, but the Spurs will also be seven points behind that position if they lose to Ole's side Gunnar Solskjaer.

That would leave this side of the Spurs beaten by injuries facing a practically insurmountable gap to overcome, with nine Premier League games that will follow that United game. The Spurs have a favorable encounter, with Leicester as the only current team in the top six on their calendar after this weekend. But despite everything, it is difficult to make a case for them by putting together a career strong enough.

Highlights of the Tottenham draw with Burnley in the Premier League

As a result, Sunday's defeat would almost end Spurs' ambitions for the season, and it would have ramifications for Mourinho's plans to improve his squad in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust last week, President Daniel Levy admitted that the club's transfer costs will be affected by the lack of qualification for the Champions League. "The funds were closed for the summer, however, not qualifying for the Champions League would have a general impact," he said.

Dele Alli during the defeat of the Spurs in the RB Leipzig

With the Europa League qualifying places potentially extending until the eighth this season, it is likely that the Spurs will be in Europe next season independently. But Thursday night football was not the plan when they moved to that glittering stadium in North London, nor when they were celebrating the Champions League final last June.

Just a few hours after they fell out of the competition of elite clubs in Europe, Mourinho must somehow find a way to motivate his pessimistic squad to return on Sunday, in order to save their hopes of competing in the first position next time.

But motivation is only one element of the contest. Given United's impressive defeat against Manchester City last weekend, which combined defense organization, Bruno Fernandes midfield creativity and growing confidence in the attack, the Spurs face a great challenge to match United in quality in the field. Those three positive aspects of United's victory in the derby are missing features on this side of the Spurs at this time.

Dele Alli was brutally honest when he said after the loss to Leipzig that, despite the injuries, the Spurs still have quality players available who are not acting. When Sunday arrives, they should intensify.

Tottenham v Man Utd, Sunday; The start is at 4:30 p.m.