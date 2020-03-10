Tormented by a gene – The New York Times

The scientists, who arrived by boat, found patients everywhere, some of them children, with the classic signs of the disease, which was known locally as "evil."

Dr. Wexler told them that she and they were related, that her family also had the disease. He showed them a small scar on his arm where they had taken a skin sample, as he was asking them to do.

%MINIFYHTML06d273ee04a8063682665eaa718c161311% %MINIFYHTML06d273ee04a8063682665eaa718c161312%

"I fell in love with them," he said.

For 20 years, he returned with equipment that finally collected 4,000 blood samples. They traced the path of the disease through 10 generations in a family tree that included more than 18,000 people.

"Working with Nancy in Venezuela was a true testimony of how a person can take a team and get absolutely water from a brick," said Dr. Anne B. Young, a professor and former chief of neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, who made 22 trips to Venezuela with Dr. Wexler. "She was able to take us all and lead us, 16 hours a day in the field where there was 96 degrees and 90 percent humidity."

Dr. Wexler was a powerful presence.

"She was totally charismatic, and when you entered the room, I hugged you and looked into your eyes and listened to everything you said," said Dr. Young. “She never thought of herself. I was always thinking about what I could learn from the other person. People became totally devoted to her. Everyone felt they would take a bullet for her. "

In 1983, just four years after the first trip, the team found a marker, a stretch of DNA that was not the gene itself, but nearby. It took half a dozen high-power research groups, carefully selected by Dr. Wexler and her father, 10 more years to find the gene itself, on chromosome 4, one of the 23 pairs of chromosomes found in the Most body cells.

The discovery was a milestone in genetics, one that scientists say would never have happened without Dr. Wexler.