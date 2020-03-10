Tom Brady launches Hollywood producer

Tom Brady will go to Hollywood. While the world waits to see if the NFL star ends his career with the Patriots or signs as a free agent on another team, the quarterback revealed that he will launch a film production company in California.

Brady made the announcement in an exclusive interview with Deadline.

Brady is launching 199 Productions, a global multiplatform content company to develop original premium content that includes documentaries, feature films and television shows. The company has quietly put together a list of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories covering sports, entertainment and health and wellness, among others.

Brady named the company in reference to where he was recruited by the Patriots. He was No. 199, a compensatory team, in the sixth round of the NFL Draft 2000.

Brady is partnering with the directors of "Avengers: Endgame,quot; Joe and Anthony Russo and the AGBO Films non-fiction group, Wonderburst, to produce their first project, titled "Invisible Soccer."

According to Deadline, the feature is described as an incandescent and fast big screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers to the invisible realms of football, guided by the most successful quarterback in NFL history. The documentary will be a love letter to his sport and Brady will present innovative aspects of the game at all levels (high school, university, NFL), isolating the plays on the screen and examining them from the cell phone to the macro level. The DOC. will intensify the football experience by exploding the big screen to immerse the spectators in their most explosive and exciting moments. "

"I am excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions," Brady wrote on Instagram. "When I was the 199th pick in the draft in 2000, I knew I had to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with (the Russo brothers) , (AGBO Films) and (Gotham Chopra) in our first project & # 39; Unseen Football & # 39; I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubts, our team and partners of 199 Productions will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned … there are exciting times to come, both on and off the field. "

Brady is not the first professional athlete to expand his role in the entertainment business. LeBron James started SpringHill Entertainment in 2015, naming the company after the low-income apartment building where he lived during his last year of high school in Akron, Ohio. Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson founded Seven Bucks Productions in 2012, a nod to the seven dollars he had in his pocket when he was cut by the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL.