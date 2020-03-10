Timo Werner is not sure to join Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United of RB Leipzig | Soccer news







Timo Werner said Sky sports He is still not convinced to join Liverpool, Manchester City or United for staying at RB Leipzig.

%MINIFYHTMLd24296508982bf5d727bef0716d0289611% %MINIFYHTMLd24296508982bf5d727bef0716d0289612%

According to reports, the 24-year-old German striker, who was also Tottenham's target, occupies a prominent place in the lists of a series of the best clubs in Europe this summer.

But Werner admits that he has to make a decision about whether to compete with other top players for a place in a team or continue in Leipzig, who now compete for the Bundesliga title and progress in the Champions League.

Timo Werner has scored 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season

Before his return clash with the Spurs, who lead 1-0, he said: "At this moment in professional football there are two different variations. The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good team of Work, teams also have excellent coaches.

"But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already so difficult for each member and you want to be part of it? That is a point you should consider."

"The other side is teams that need big changes, because they just won some big titles, but they can't compete at the highest level anymore. For me, Manchester United is one of these teams."

"So, at this point in my career, I wonder: do I want to be part of a new team, build something new or want to stay on my team and do something great?"

Werner, who has scored 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, has previously talked about his pride of being linked to Liverpool, and Chief Jurgen Klopp has also made positive noises about the 24-year-old.