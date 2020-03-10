Thousands of families fight while San Pablo educators go on strike – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf36673c30ba4826b65dace721a6c6fa211% %MINIFYHTMLf36673c30ba4826b65dace721a6c6fa212%

Approximately 37,000 St. Paul students did not have classes on Tuesday, forcing families to discover "Plan B,quot;. While thousands of St. Paul Public School teachers picket the streets, tens of thousands of students stayed home.

“I could be home today. I have many friends who reordered their schedules today, ”said Robyn Madson, mother of a fifth grader at St. Paul Public Schools.

Madson is a teacher in Roseville and is on spring break right now, so she says she considers herself "lucky." Madson and her daughter, Annika Madson, spent the morning on the picket next to Annika's teachers.

"I think the community understands the need to support educators in this because, ultimately, this is what is right for our children," Robyn Madson said.

Harding High School senior Amanye Reynolds also joined her teachers on the picket line.

"The teachers are being very disinterested, and I just wanted to show you that I am grateful," he said.

"It is a problem for my children not to be in school," said Que Allen, a student at the State Metro University and the father of two students at St. Paul Public Elementary Schools. "I was going to be in school all day in the lab room studying the structures to make sure I had them down, but unfortunately I had to bring my children to the library today to study."

Allen says that although it is inconvenient, he is happy to reorganize his schedule to support the strike.

"If I have to take my children to the library or stay home with them, I will do what I have to do to support my children and the school," he said.

But even parents who support teachers expect the resolution to arrive quickly.

"I hope it doesn't take long. I don't expect it to be very long," Robyn Madson said.

Beginning Thursday, kindergarten through fifth grade students can spend their days in the Kid Space locations provided by the district at no cost; You just need to remember to register. In addition, select St. Paul public schools will serve hot breakfast and lunch on Wednesday.

The Como Zoo also offers a camp for kindergarten through fourth grade students on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. at noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Register on your website.