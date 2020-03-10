This is how hospitals are altering their policies to fight the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLadf71d75574487294396911ce2f21f6011% %MINIFYHTMLadf71d75574487294396911ce2f21f6012%

Amid the growing cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, 41 and counting from Monday, hospitals in the Boston metropolitan area are preparing for the spread of the virus.

Many have been adjusting their policies, conducting additional visitor evaluations and limiting the number of people they can visit.

Here is a summary of how hospitals have temporarily changed their policies and how they are preparing to treat COVID-19.

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mass in 55 Fruit St. Now it is evaluating all visitors, including patients, business partners, providers and any other person who is not an employee who passes through the facilities.

Anyone who has returned from visiting one of the countries with generalized local transmission of the new coronavirus "is kindly asked to postpone their visits to the facilities for 14 days from their arrival," officials said. He wrote on his website.

The hospital still has to limit the number of visits a patient can receive, but people who experience upper respiratory symptoms, fever, sore throat or cough cannot visit a patient or do business in the hospital, regardless of their travel. history.

When asking people not to enter, officials said Mass Mass's virtual health care team has been working to develop new telemedicine options for patients.

"We hope to have a set of resources available to help with the response in the coming days and weeks," officials said there.

NBC News reported that the hospital is waiting to address his warehouse full of hundreds of boxes labeled "pandemic product,quot;, containing emergency equipment such as intravenous fluid, medical gloves and protective gowns.

"We are trying to resist as long as possible to take advantage of that warehouse, because we believe there is a possibility that we will see a sustained transmission in the community," said Dr. Paul Biddinger, head of the emergency preparedness division at Mass General, He told the station.

According to the NBC report, resources in the hospital, such as N95 respirators and protective masks that filter particles in the air, are already scarce.

Boston Medical Center

Any patient at risk of contracting the new coronavirus will be placed in a private room, BMC officials said. Masks will also be provided for both the patient and the care team. BMC has yet to limit the amount of visitors a patient can receive.

"The staff has received training for possible cases of COVID-19, and BMC regularly conducts drills and training for infectious diseases, ”the hospital wrote in its site.

Tufts Medical Center

Starting Monday, the hospital in 800 Washington St. Sended a alert saying he will limit patients to two visitors and is asking anyone who is sick not to visit him.

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Hoping to be proactive, Brigham and Women's Hospital to 75 Francis St. will update its emergency department and outpatient detection protocols to quickly detect patients with possible COVID-19.

This goes hand in hand with an update in the installation detection tools and the ability to point out to patients that they may have the virus.

According to reports, officials are also conducting drills and planning an influx of patients with COVID-19.

The hospital said Channel 7 news According to the hospital, special tents have been installed for coronavirus tests abroad to examine people who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus or who meet the specific criteria of the CDC.

South Coast Hospital

The Weymouth Health Center in 55 Fogg Road is restricting visitors to just a primary caregiver as specified by the patient, in accordance with the updated protocols listed in the center website .

These primary caregivers must be over 18 years of age and not have a fever, cough, sore throat, sneezing, vomiting or diarrhea for at least 48 hours before your visit.

They should also wash their hands frequently, wear a mask or other protective equipment if asked to do so during their visit, and go straight home after leaving the patient instead of stopping in other public areas.

People under 18 cannot visit the hospital, authorities said.

Kim Dever, vice president of medical affairs, reminded everyone in a video posted Thursday that the restrictions are only temporary.

"Given the nature of the infectious disease season, we have decided that it is time to put some temporary restrictions on visitors entering our organizations," said Dever. "We recommend that you talk with your healthcare team or your healthcare provider about this, but our main focus is always the health, well-being and safety of our patients, our staff and our visitors."

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The clinic in 450 Brookline Ave. will officially examine patients with multiple questions before, after and during their visits.

All adult patients who attend appointments are now allowed another family member or adult caregiver, but like South Shore, no one under 18 can accompany a patient.

"We understand that this change can be harmful," the officials wrote in their updated policies. "However, limiting visitors is a way to reduce the risk of infection for cancer patients in the general population."

For more information on the new coronavirus, go to Massachusetts Website of the Department of Public Health.

As of now, it has not been indicated how long these changes and restrictions will last.