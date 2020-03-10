This application has the best technology for UPI payments: government report – Latest news

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has obtained a higher success rate for UPI transactions than most major banking agents such as Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), among others, according to a report of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

According to the January 2020 scorecard published by MeitY, PPBL has the lowest technical decrease with 0.02 percent, while other major banking players have much higher technical decline rates of around 1 percent. .

The technical drops here represent UPI transactions that failed due to a technical problem.

Paytm Payments Bank said this confirms its superiority to technological infrastructure, which has been the key reason for its success.

"Our technology infrastructure is one of the best in the global banking industry and this is best reflected in MeitY's monthly dashboard," said Satish Gupta, MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank on Monday.

PPBL processed more than 169 million UPI transactions in January, ahead of several major banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

While for other banks, UPI transactions are primarily driven by third-party applications, PPBL is the only bank in the country that organically drives UPI transactions from the Paytm ecosystem.

PPBL already has more than 100 million UPI identifiers on its platform and is accelerating the growth of UPI payments in offline retail stores.

"We leverage AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Big Data to offer innovative products and services to our customers across the country. Our technology team employs the best minds and works 24 hours to provide an efficient and trouble-free experience for our users. This It has helped build a reliable and lasting relationship with our partners, "Gupta said.

PPBL continues to be the most successful payment bank in India and a comprehensive platform of financing sources. In addition to 100 million UPI identifiers, there are 300 million wallets, 220 million saved cards and 55 million bank accounts on the platform.

