Theme parks in the area monitor the outbreak of coronavirus as spring break approaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

– For many students in Southern California, the beginning of March means one thing: spring break is coming.

But as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, 16 confirmed in Los Angeles County as of Monday night, area parks have increased their sanitation efforts in an attempt to prevent further spread of the disease. .

"As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our cast, guests and the community in general, we are carefully monitoring the evolution of the coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance." Dr. Pamela Hymel, medical director of Disney Parks, said in a statement. "Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort welcome guests as usual and we continue to implement preventive measures in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies."

Hymel said the parks have health and safety protocols that include regular training for cast members, defined cycles for frequent cleaning and easy access to handwashing facilities and hand sanitizing stations.

In addition, Hymel said the health teams and leaders at the scene have talked to employees about the recommendations of the CDC to prevent the spread of disease, such as staying home when they are sick, washing their hands often with soap and water during at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with people. they are sick and to avoid touching their faces with their hands without washing.

But Disneyland is not the only park that takes such precautions.

Universal Studios Hollywood issued a specific statement about the recent outbreak of coronavirus, saying that the park still receives guests as usual and has communicated regularly with health officials and their own health experts about the situation.

"We are improving our already aggressive cleaning protocols, and applying strict guidelines to clean all areas of our destination and CityWalk," the statement said. "This includes our attractions and attractions, our restaurants and dining rooms, our product locations and more."

Universal said the number of hand disinfection stations inside the park has also increased.

And, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Six Flags Magic Mountain said it had also increased its sanitation efforts.

"We've added more antibacterial soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers," said the park. “We are ensuring the access of guests and employees to these preventive improvements in all areas of the park, especially in bathrooms, food places and rest areas for employees. We also encourage guests and employees to practice good hygiene with frequent and rigorous hand washing. ”

While health officials have recommended social distancing as a way to further prevent the spread of coronavirus, experts said that being in public was fine for healthy people as long as they took the same precautions that parks recommend: hand washing frequently and vigorously, avoiding the approach contact with sick people and avoid touching the face.