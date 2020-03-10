The United States offers the Patriot system if the Russian S-400 does not work: Turkey | Turkey News

The United States has offered to sell its Patriot missile defense system to Turkey if Ankara promises not to operate a rival Russian system, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in what he described as a significant weakening in Washington's position.

Two Turkish officials told the Reuters News Agency that Turkey was evaluating the US offer, but added that Ankara had not changed its plans for Russian S-400 systems, which it said would begin to be activated next month.

The allies of NATO, Turkey and the USA. In the US, they have disagreed with the purchase of Ankara last year of the S-400, which Washington says are incompatible with the defense systems of the alliance.

After intense fighting in the Idlib region in northwestern Syria, this year, Turkey asked Washington to deploy patriots along its border with Syria for protection.

But the United States said Turkey could not have both the S-400 and the Patriots.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from Brussels, Erdogan said that Ankara had told Washington to deploy Patriot systems in Turkey and that he was also ready to buy the US systems.

"We made this offer to the United States in the Patriot: if you are going to give us Patriots, then do it. We can also buy you Patriots," he said.

"They also softened significantly on this issue of the S-400. Now they are about to & # 39; promise us that it will not make the S-400 operational & # 39;" added Erdogan.

Previous talks between Turkey and the US UU. On the purchase of the Patriots they have collapsed due to a series of problems, from the S-400 to Ankara's dissatisfaction with Washington's terms. Turkey has said it will only accept an offer if it includes technology transfer and joint production terms.

Syrian conflict

While ties between Ankara and Washington have strained, the United States has offered support to its ally while fighting to stop the progress of the Syrian government backed by Russia in Idlib.

But US officials said Tuesday that Ankara had to clarify its position on the S-400 for its security ties to advance.

The United States special representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, and the US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, told reporters at a conference call from Brussels that Washington was discussing with NATO what support it can offer militarily to Turkey.

Jeffrey also said they had considered possible answers in case Russia and the Syrian government broke a ceasefire in Idlib, authorities said.

He suggested that other NATO states could individually or as an alliance provide military support to help Turkey.

But he ruled out sending ground troops and said there still had to be a solution to the S-400 problem for the security relationship to advance.

"You can forget the ground troops. Turkey has shown that he and his opposition forces are more than capable of standing firm," Jeffrey said.

"The problem is the situation in the air, and that is what we are seeing," he said, adding that Washington did not believe that Russia and Syria had any interest in a permanent ceasefire in Idlib.

"They are trying to get a military victory in Syria, and our goal is to make it difficult for them to do so," Jeffrey said.

"Our goal is … to make them think twice. If they ignore our warnings and preparations and move forward, we will react as quickly as possible in consultation with our European and NATO allies on the package of sanctions and other reactions being."

& # 39; Position unchanged & # 39;

While Erdogan frequently referred to the purchase of the S-400 as a "closed agreement,quot; and said Turkey would not depart from it, he did not repeat that position in his comments on Tuesday.

Turkish officials, however, said Turkey's position remained unchanged.

"The United States has once again raised Patriot's offer. The strong previous US stance is no longer the case. Now they are approaching Turkey with more empathy," said a senior official.

"The main condition is that the S-400 are not activated, or in other words, they are not without a box. This offer is being evaluated, but there is no change of position in the S-400," said the official, speaking about condition of anonymity.

Another Turkish official told Reuters that Washington's latest offer also included Turkey's return to the F-35 stealth fighter aircraft program, in which Ankara was involved both as a manufacturer of aircraft parts and as a client of the aircraft.

After Ankara bought the S-400, Washington suspended its participation in the program and threatened sanctions.

"There is an American offer for the Patriots, but this offer includes the F-35s," said the Turkish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"You can buy air defense systems, but the conditions in Turkey are clear: there have to be problems such as knowledge transfer and joint production."

Turkey has said it plans to activate the S-400 it received from Russia in April. The United States warned that such a measure will result in sanctions, although Ankara has repeatedly said that good ties between Erdogan and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, could avoid this.

According to a law of the USA. In the United States, known as the Law to Counter Adversaries of the United States through Sanctions (CAATSA), the purchase of Russian defense equipment could invite sanctions. However, the president may choose to issue an exemption.