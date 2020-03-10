The United States asks for a UN vote on the Taliban agreement: diplomats | News

The United States has asked for a vote on Tuesday at the UN Security Council to support Washington's agreement with the Taliban that is supposed to pave the way for peace in Afghanistan, diplomats said.

The US military began withdrawing troops as part of the withdrawal agreed in the February 29 agreement with the Taliban.

The request for a UN vote came after negotiations on a draft resolution, diplomats said Monday.

The agreement signed in Qatar aims to end the longest war in the United States, which was fought in Afghanistan since 2001.

The agreement seeks the withdrawal of all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan in 14 months.

He also assured a Taliban guarantee that Afghanistan would not be used as a launching pad for activities that would threaten the security of the United States in the future.

Intra-Afghan negotiations will also begin on Tuesday to resolve a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

Around 14,000 US troops and approximately 17,000 troops from 39 NATO allies and partner countries are stationed in Afghanistan in a non-combatant role.

Talks between the United States and the Taliban began in 2018 as part of a boost from the administration of US President Donald Trump to reach an agreement with the armed group, which has been fighting against the US-led forces in Afghanistan since He was overthrown in power in 2001.

Ghani-Abdullah rivalry

The agreement also proposes an intra-Afghan dialogue with the government in Kabul and the release of 5,000 Taliban members from the prison, although that part of the agreement remains in dispute.

So far, the Taliban have refused to talk to the Afghan government backed by the West, saying it is a "puppet regime."

Intra-Afghan talks will begin on March 10, but no specific details have been given.

These talks are also now in danger, after Afghanistan's rival politicians, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, held the presidential inaugurations last Monday.

The bitter dispute between Ghani and his former chief executive Abdullah generated new fears for the country's fragile democracy when the United States announced that it had begun withdrawing troops.

The presidential elections were held in September, but repeated delays and accusations of widespread electoral fraud meant that Ghani, the incumbent, was only declared the winner in February, which provoked a furious response from Abdullah, who promised to form his own parallel government.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and General Scott Miller, who lead US forces in Afghanistan, attended the inauguration of Ghani, which was interrupted by at least two strong explosions.

Minutes later, in another corner of the extensive palace grounds, a Abdullah dressed in a suit also opened as president, promising to "safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity,quot; of Afghanistan.

The Taliban now control or influence more Afghan territory than at any other time since 2001 and have carried out almost daily attacks against military posts across the country.

Trump has long expressed his desire to bring American soldiers home and end the country's longest war while seeking re-election in 2020.

More than 100,000 Afghans have been killed or injured since 2009 when the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began documenting victims.