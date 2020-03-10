The U.S. Air Force UU. Deploys a stealthy B-2 bomber in Europe – Defense Blog

The European Command of the USA UU. (EUCOM) has confirmed the deployment of the stealth bomber plane B-2 Spirit since 509thBomb Wing and 131S t Pump wing, Whiteman Air Base, Missouri, to Europe.

The B-2 Spirit aircraft of the Whiteman Air Force Base landed in the Lajes field, Azores, Portugal, on March 9, 2020 to carry out the integration into the theater and flight training, according to a recent statement Press service.

KC-10 Extenders from 305thThe air mobility wing at the McGuire Dix Lakehurst joint base provided air refueling capacity in support of transit through the Atlantic Ocean.

The aircraft will operate from several military installations in the area of ​​responsibility of the US European Command. UU. Strategic bomber deployments in Europe provide theatrical familiarization for air crew members and demonstrate the United States' commitment to allies and partners.

Integration with our NATO allies and theater partner nations, as well as with other joint units of the US Air Force. UU., Contributes to our prepared and postulated forces and allows us to build lasting and strategic relationships necessary to face a wide range of global challenges.

65thThe Air Base Group in the Lajes field is strategically located to provide support in combat operations by allowing the expeditionary movement of war fighters, fighter jets and global communications to combatant commanders and supporting joint, coalition and NATO operations. .