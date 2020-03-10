The true housewives of the new wife of Atlanta Apollo have a miscarriage (Photos)

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, the ex-husband of Phaedra Parks, Apollo Nida, suffered a terrible loss yesterday. MTO News has confirmed that his new wife Sherien Almufti had a miscarriage.

The couple was extremely excited to start a family together, but neither Apollo nor Sherien knew what they were waiting for.

Apollo and Sherien now share their story and hope to use their misfortune to help others.

In an Instagram post, Sherien told his story of spontaneous abortion, and then urged women to "listen to their bodies,quot; whether they are pregnant or not.

Sherien had an ectopic pregnancy, which is an extremely high risk pregnancy. In her case, she didn't even know she was carrying a child.

In an ectopic pregnancy, the embryo adheres outside the uterus. With rare exceptions, the fetus generally cannot survive in an ectopic pregnancy.

Sherien felt pain and was rushed to the hospital for two days, where they learned that she was pregnant and subsequently aborted her baby.

Now he is recovering at home.