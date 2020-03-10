The State will intervene while U of M helps with the alleged investigation of inappropriate sexual behavior – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – There is new information in the research of a former soccer doctor from the University of Michigan.

The Michigan attorney general says the state will intervene while U of M helps.

“There cannot be a complete and exhaustive investigation … total transparency and full cooperation. Although Dr. Anderson passed away more than a decade ago, he has still been very present, "said Dana Nessel.

Nessel also says that the Michigan state legislature must allocate some money for research.

Dr. Robert Anderson died in 2008.

More than 100 people accuse him of sexual misconduct.

