The state of our oceans | News

The Declaration of the World Meteorological Office on the state of the global climate has just been issued in 2019. It confirms the preliminary figures that make 2019 the second warmest year registered.

It has in its prologue, the disappointing statement, perhaps even chilling, that "we are currently far from meeting the objectives of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F) or 2C (3.6F) required by the Paris Agreement." This comment comes from the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

The section dealing with the oceans, the heat sink and the softening influence of the climate system is particularly interesting.

Marine heat waves

More than 90 percent of the excess energy that accumulates in the atmosphere goes to the ocean. In 2019, the ocean's heat content to a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles) exceeded the previous record levels set in 2018. In 2019, the ocean experienced, on average, almost two months of unusually high temperatures. At least 84 percent of the ocean experienced at least one wave of marine heat.

Ocean warming has widespread impacts on the climate system and contributes more than 30 percent of sea level rise simply through thermal expansion of seawater. In 2019, the average sea level reached its highest value in the registry.

Together with the acidification and deoxygenation of the oceans, warming of the oceans can lead to dramatic changes in marine ecosystems.

Ocean acidification

Between 2009-2018, the ocean absorbed about 23 percent of annual carbon dioxide (COtwo), cushioning the impacts of climate change but increasing the acidity of the ocean.

The change in pH, the measure of the acidity of the sea actually, reduces the ability of marine organisms such as mussels and crustaceans to form shells and corals to develop branches, which affects their life, growth and reproduction.

Deoxygenation

Both observations and models indicate that oxygen is decreasing in coastal and open oceans, including estuaries and semi-enclosed seas.

Deoxygenation along with the warming and acidification of the oceans is now considered a major threat to ocean ecosystems and the well-being of people who depend on them. Coral reefs are projected to decrease to 10-30 percent of the cover prior to 1.5 ° C warming, and less than 1 percent to 2 ° C warming.

As if to emphasize the point, the Great Barrier Reef of Australia is at risk of another major bleaching at this time because the Coral Sea is abnormally warm. However, there are signs of an active tropical cyclone season in the Coral Sea area. Perversely, although violent, these cyclones stir the water and mix in colder water from below, thus saving coral reefs.