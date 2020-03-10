The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Kelly Dodd details the wedding plans

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd heads down the hall and is ready to reveal details about where and when the wedding will take place.

"I'm not planning anything yet. I haven't had time," he told Up News Info, "I had to hire assistants today because I was overwhelmed with everything I'm doing."

Kelly has an idea of ​​where they will get married.

"I'm going to look for places in Napa … I want to get married in Napa. We really want to get married 10-10-2020," he continued. "We want that to happen. Even if we go to the justice of the peace and do it and then have a party, we really want that number."

Kelly and her fiance, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, announced their engagement in November.

He may not have all the solidified details, but he has at least one bridesmaid in mind.

"Knowing Ramona [singer], she wants to be a bridesmaid," Kelly said. "I'm like, & # 39; Girl, you're going to be a bridesmaid. You're the one who went through me & # 39;".

It was Ramona who introduced Kelly to her fiance.