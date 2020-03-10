The single finally revealed Pete's unprecedented ending

That certainly was not what we expected.

After weeks of Chris Harrison Y Peter Weber himself promising that we were in an end to The Bachelor That was "unique,quot; and "unprecedented,quot; and "fascinating," and then he told us that nobody really knew how it was going to end, we were waiting for something … more. We were waiting for a proposal. A true profession of love. A Single ending Instead, we got something much darker, strange and sad than we could have imagined.

This is what happened: after Madison left on her own, Peter did not tell Hannah Ann immediately. Instead, he let her into a panic, and almost never even submitted to the proposal. He did not even tell it until halfway through the proposal, during a speech that was not very clear about where he was going.

But he did propose marriage, and the couple was happy for about 2 seconds. Pete's family was more than happy to have chosen the girl who, in their eyes, was the right one.