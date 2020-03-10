The single finally revealed Pete's unprecedented ending

That certainly was not what we expected.
After weeks of Chris Harrison Y Peter Weber himself promising that we were in an end to The Bachelor That was "unique,quot; and "unprecedented,quot; and "fascinating," and then he told us that nobody really knew how it was going to end, we were waiting for something … more. We were waiting for a proposal. A true profession of love. A Single ending Instead, we got something much darker, strange and sad than we could have imagined.
This is what happened: after Madison left on her own, Peter did not tell Hannah Ann immediately. Instead, he let her into a panic, and almost never even submitted to the proposal. He did not even tell it until halfway through the proposal, during a speech that was not very clear about where he was going.
But he did propose marriage, and the couple was happy for about 2 seconds. Pete's family was more than happy to have chosen the girl who, in their eyes, was the right one.
But then he interrupted Hannah Ann's visit to Peter in Los Angeles, a month after being last seen. It is not a happy meeting. Both admit that things have been difficult, and although Hannah Ann has been there for Peter, Peter has not been there for Hannah Ann. She enrolled in a society, and he hasn't been pulling his weight.
He then admits that he cannot give Hannah Ann all his heart, so they have to say goodbye, and Hannah Ann unleashes her fury against him. She doesn't even want to hear what else she has to say, because how am I supposed to believe her if she can't trust anything she said before? She has finished.
After Hannah Ann didn't show up, Chris Harrison took care of visiting Madison in Auburn, Alabama. He asks if she regrets her decision to leave, and she does. He asks if she still loves Peter, and she does. He tells her that Peter got engaged, but then tells him that Peter got engaged, and is currently single. He invites her to Los Angeles.
Then, the production attracts Peter to a pool with the false pretext of meeting Chris there, but it is Madison who greets him. They talk about how they still have feelings for each other, but then they don't see each other again until she goes on stage live on TV, where we're supposed to believe we'll get that "end,quot; we've been waiting for all season , thanks to all that exaggeration.
They will take it one day at a time, says Pete. Both have hurt each other, both have been hurt, there is much to work for, and it seems that this crazy season, often unbearable, will end fully. A failure Until … Chris Harrison asks Barb Weber his thoughts.
Barb has spent the entire live end, mainly in what we call Barb cam (a small piece of the screen in the corner that shows his face), applauding Hannah Ann and rolling her eyes towards Madison, making it very clear which side she is on It's here. Curiously, not on your son's side. It seems to be on Hannah Ann's side, no matter what.
Barb first surprised us all with his explanation of why he loved Hannah Ann about Madison. She loved Hannah Ann immediately, because Hannah Ann hugged the family immediately. Madison made them wait three hours and didn't seem to want to meet them. She was not willing to compromise on anything. He didn't even apologize for making them wait.
Madison then responded with the fact that she cannot change the past, and that she was proud to have remained true to herself throughout the process, which was her goal in the first place.
Both Barb and Pete Sr. got some microphone drop moments.
"Chris, he will have to fail to succeed," he said. "That's all. All his friends, all his family, everyone who knows him know that it won't work. So we've been trying to help them. Do we want it to work? Yes."
"It's okay, honestly, I hate this situation," says Mr. Pete. "And he tells me there are so many obstacles in this way to get to this point that a relationship like that doesn't even start. Anyone who is watching the show, again, We saw much more than the average person here, I would understand that there are so many differences to overcome, and, you know, when you are entering a relationship, that beginning should be the brightest point, and it was quite the opposite. "
"I tell you that I love Madison and that should be enough," Pete said, and Madison just hoped she and Peter could discuss this in private, and that was it. Peter's season ended with the possibility of dating, while his family was shattered by a reality television relationship that is statistically condemned anyway.
From the beginning, they promised us something different this season. Technically, we were never promised something good, but we were promised something dramatic, an ending that could not be spoiled. An end in general.
No one could have promised what Barbra Weber was going to say on live television, so technically, the end everyone was talking about was watching Peter get rid of Hannah Ann, and then exploring the possibility of maybe exploring things with Madison. It was Barb's live refusal to go back in his opinions that made this "final,quot; something much more interesting than it was originally going to be.
Pete clearly wanted to choose Madison, but Madison made it impossible for her to choose her when she left alone, and she had her family in her ear telling her that she should choose Hannah Ann. Then he chose Hannah Ann, proposed marriage and then broke up with her on television, just as Arie Luyendyk Jr. did with Becca Kufrin two seasons ago. Arie's family was also the Becca team, but Arie happily got engaged to Lauren Burnham, and Becca became the bachelorette party, giving everyone a happy ending.
That is not the case this time. Hannah Ann does not become single. Madison and Peter are not happily engaged, and Pete's family is not on board, even with the two dating. It's hard to imagine a woman watching these two episodes and still want to be with Peter, and it's hard to imagine that if Pete and Madison "make it,quot; in some sense, their relationship with Barb will recover. That is a difficult road ahead that everyone has paved, and we are glad that we do not have to watch television for any of these people. Everyone deserves time to go home without cameras to solve this for themselves, without waiting for a "happy,quot; ending and the intention of a healthy start.
Speaking of which Hannah Ann was not the bachelorette party, a year or two ago, it would have been obvious to interpret her as the next protagonist, a despised woman who was ready to move on. But Hannah Ann is still only 23. She has much more time to deal with much more heartbreak and much more Peters before she can be ready to handle what is clearly exhausting work, and with Clare Crawley, we can completely forget about this season, at least for a while.
While it seems impossible that someone is really "good,quot; to date several people at once, hopefully we can trust that maybe a 38-year-old woman who has been in several different versions of this program and has lived 10 full years more than Peter could handle things in a way that Peter couldn't, and even in a way that Hannah Brown couldn't. Maybe we can even wait for a After the final rose In a few months that won't make us want to melt on the floor!
But if even Clare disappoints us, it might be time to pack it. Because we literally saw a family crumble tonight, and as much as we love watching this program, we're not sure it's worth it.
The Bachelor It is transmitted by ABC.