The rockets end the skid of 4 games with 117-111 victory over the wolves – Up News Info

HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden had 37 points and the Houston Rockets broke a four-game skid with a 117-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The Rockets lost much of the first part of this game, but used a great run in the third quarter to take the lead and wait for victory. It was a much-needed victory for a team that described Orlando's defeat against Sunday as "background."

Their losing streak, which coincided with the peak of the season, came after they won six in a row and left them in sixth place in the Western Conference with the playoffs quickly approaching.

Harden promised after Sunday's embarrassing loss that things would change. And they did it against the Timberwolves thanks in large part to their performance and another solid game by Russell Westbrook, who finished with 27 points.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell had 28 points to lead the Timberwolves, who lost their third consecutive game.

The Rockets led by 3 entering the quarter after scoring the last 10 points of the third quarter, and a Harden triple with approximately eight minutes left to play led their lead to 94-86.

The Timberwolves got a 3-point play from Naz Reid after that, but the Rockets scored the next eight points, with Harden's first five, to reach 102-89 midway through the quarter.

Minnesota reached 6 after a 7-0 run initiated by a Russell 3-point play later in the fourth, but Eric Gordon made his first triple of the game to take the lead to 105-96 with three minutes left. .

Harden and Westbrook had seven assists for Houston and Gordon added 16 points on his return after missing two games with a sore knee. Harden made five triples after making only five combined in the previous three games.

Minnesota rose 7 points after a three-pointer Jarrett Culver with two minutes remaining in the third quarter before Westbrook scored the next eight points to tie at 80.

James Johnson was called to travel at the other end and Westbrook found Austin Rivers for a triple at the doorbell to put Houston in the top 83-80 entering the last quarter.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Kelan Martin was out for the second straight game with a sprained left ankle. Juancho Hernangomez had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Minnesota had 18 turnovers.

Rockets: G Ben McLemore returned after missing a game with a stomach disease. Robert Covington had two blocks on Tuesday and has had at least two blocks in 10 of his last 11 games.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Timberwolves: Visit Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Rockets: Visit the Lakers on Thursday night.