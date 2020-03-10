The Republican Party of the Minnesota Senate presents bills to stop violence – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Both Republican and Democratic factions at the Minnesota State Capitol are addressing issues of violence on Tuesday.

A group of Republican lawmakers in the Senate released a series of bills aimed at curbing what they called a recent increase in violent crime in Minnesota.

The group, which includes Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, among other Republican senators, said they seek to "maximize the effectiveness of existing laws, encourage local governments to add more police on the streets, trains and buses, and close the loopholes to give better prosecutors and judges tools to get dangerous criminals off the street. "

Among the highlights by Senate Republicans on Tuesday: increase the penalty for transferring a firearm to a known criminal from a felony to a felony; amend state law to clarify that a shooting is a shooting from a moving vehicle; and prohibit mayors, members of the municipal council and other similar government representatives from disarming peacekeepers if they are not currently under investigation or subject to disciplinary action.

Also among the bills is the requirement that Minneapolis and St. Paul use 10% of their local government relief funds to hire more police until they reach the national average of 3 officers for every 1,000 residents. Republicans argued that currently both cities are closer to 2 officers per 1,000.

Light rail crime is another focus point for Republican-backed bills. One of them would require the Metropolitan Council to submit an annual report to the legislature informing about traffic safety, and would also require cameras on light rail trains and would encourage greater police presence.

The Senate DFL issued a statement following the announcement of the Republican Party, saying that the bill package is "far below the legislation supported by the DFL that was presented in the Senate and passed in the House several weeks ago,quot; . Democrats focused on the lack of background checks as part of Republican plans regarding violence.

"Nine out of 10 Minnesota residents support expanded background checks, but instead of passing them, or emergency risk protection orders that would keep Minnesotans safe, Republicans pretend to pass bills & # 39; bipartisan & # 39; that we know they simply won't do enough to prevent armed violence, "Senate DFL leader Susan Kent said.

The bills are scheduled to be heard on the committee this week.

In the afternoon, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to respond to bills submitted by Senate Republicans.