The Rangers' opening day is still scheduled for March 26 in Seattle, at least 1 player feels worried – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) – Just over two weeks left for baseball's opening day, Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos says he is "a little,quot; worried about traveling to Seattle with the state of Washington that has the worst outbreak of coronavirus in the United States. United.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said Tuesday that the state is preparing for potentially tens of thousands of cases, according to estimates of the spread of the disease. The Mariners are scheduled to open their season by receiving the Rangers on March 26. Major League Baseball said on Monday that all weekend opening series were still scheduled to run as planned.

"I know the season starts in Seattle, and we know what Seattle is like now," Chirinos said Tuesday. "That is in two and a half weeks, so I think we will hear some news when we approach the opening day. At this time, the season is beginning in Seattle and we will see what happens in 2½ weeks."

Rangers baseball operations president Jon Daniels said Monday that Texas, Seattle and MLB had not discussed the opening day alternatives, which could include relocating the series to the new Rangers stadium in Arlington. Daniels said the stadium would be ready to host the series, if necessary.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild disease recover in about two weeks. People with more serious illnesses may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 63,000 have recovered so far.

The NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB have yet to ban fans from stadiums in the US. UU., But such measures have become common elsewhere. All upcoming professional football matches in Spain, France and Portugal, as well as some in Germany and a qualifying match for the European Championship in Slovakia, will be played in empty stadiums due to the outbreak.

The Spanish league said Tuesday that matches in the first and second division will be played without fans for at least two weeks. The announcement came after the government described a series of preventive measures that are being implemented to help contain the spread of the virus, including the request that all sporting events with a significant number of fans, professionals and non-professionals, be Play in empty places.

The league said "it will follow its recommendations and / or decisions, prioritizing the health of fans, players, club employees, journalists, etc., due to the health crisis of COVID-19,quot;.

Portugal announced similar measures for the professional league and said youth soccer competitions would be suspended between Saturday and March 28. He also said that non-professional football matches cannot be played with crowds of more than 5,000 people.

Later on Tuesday, the French football league announced that all football matches in its two main divisions will be played without fans until April 15.

The measures came a day after Italy said all sporting events in the country, including the Serie A soccer games and the preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics, would be suspended until April 3.

Champions League matches are also being affected in Spain, including next week's match between Barcelona and Napoli at Camp Nou. Barcelona said the match will not have fans in attendance.

In Germany, the Bundesliga will organize their first games without spectators this week. Borussia Mönchengladbach said his match against Cologne on Wednesday will take place in an empty stadium. On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund will face Schalke in one of the fiercest local rivalries of German football without fans.

Dortmund will also play at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday without fans under the measures previously imposed by the French authorities.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp said closing the stadiums to fans, a measure not yet taken by the English football authorities, would not necessarily be the best solution.

"The problem with football games," Klopp said, "is that if you are not in the stadiums, then you will see it closely in the rooms and I am not sure which one is better in this case, to be honest."

Sports around the world have been affected by the virus, including a major tennis tournament scheduled for this week in California and many Olympic qualifying events.

The next Grand Slam tennis tournament is the French Open, which will begin in Paris on May 24.

"The French Open is 11 weeks away," said the French tennis federation on Tuesday. "We are not hypothesizing that it will be canceled or postponed."

In Greece, the owner of Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest football clubs said he has the virus.

Greek shipowner and businessman Evangelos Marinakis said in a post on his verified Facebook page that "the recent virus has,quot; visited me "and I felt compelled to inform the public." His post says he feels good and follows the doctors instructions.

March Madness has already been affected: the Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments, and awarded the NCAA Tournament berths to the regular season champions, the Princeton women and the Yale men.

At MotoGP, the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, was postponed until November.

Bobby Epstein, president of the Circuit of the Americas, said the decision was made by MotoGP due to global travel concerns, especially in Italy, and not a decision made by local officials.

"The risk of sending everything here, having fans coming here and then not having an event," said Epstein, "that was too big a risk to run."

Since Italy-based athletes face travel restrictions, the country's men's ski team said it would not send competitors to Slovenia for the last races of the World Cup season this weekend. Slovenia plans health checks at its borders with Italy.

