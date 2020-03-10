The popular rapper Maxo Kream, brother killed in Los Angeles!

Another rapper was killed yesterday in Los Angeles, the brother of popular Houston hip hop artists Maxo Cream.

MTO News has confirmed that Money Madu, Maxo Kream's brother, was shot dead yesterday. Maxo was a popular rapper in his own right. And Money Badu represented the Crip set.

He is the third rapper affiliated with Crip killed in Los Angeles last year. First Nipsey, then Pop Smoke, now he.

Here are pictures of Madu:

MTO News first learned of the news of Money Madu's death when rapper Joey Fatts expressed his condolences to "fellow Crip Maxo Kream,quot; for the murder of his brother Madu.

Maxo's brother, Madu, is one of the main reasons why we have Maxo Kream in the first place. If you look at Maxo's entire music catalog, you will find that he often referred to his brother, whom he called his inspiration.

Here are photos of Maxo: