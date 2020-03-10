The players: Where will Tiger Woods play after missing Sawgrass? The | Golf news







Tiger Woods will miss the Players Championship this week

Wayne Riley reflects on Tyrrell Hatton's first victory on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy's hopes of defending at The Players and the next time we see Tiger Woods compete.

%MINIFYHTML5ea1233cd09bf9dd96c712f8379c9c6211% %MINIFYHTML5ea1233cd09bf9dd96c712f8379c9c6212% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Most would have thought that Tommy Fleetwood would be the next Englishman to break through and win on the PGA Tour, but Hatton escaped to do so with a certain style at Bay Hill.

He had so much free time during the winter with his wrist injury, but he seems much more excited about everything since his return. Winning the way he did shows the great mentality he has.

Tyrrell Hatton claimed a unique victory over Marc Leishman

That course was in the US open style. UU. During the weekend in terms of score, where above the pair I still left you at the top of the rankings, so it was so impressive and encouraging to be on top of the board during that last day.

Over the years, people have talked about their attitude and temper tantrums in the course, but on Sunday they showed that many critics were wrong in the sense that they are much stronger mentally than people previously credited.

Player Championship News Latest news before the 2020 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

What is really remembered is the 11th hole where he hit the pilot from the tee, which I think was the right play, but then hit him in the water and doubled. He spoke to me during that double and it was remarkable how positive and cheerful he was throughout the situation.

You can't be a scattered brain and win under those conditions, so this guy is clearly the real deal. When it comes to Whistling Straits this fall, European fans would be very happy to see him on the team. There is a big change of guard in European golf and I think it could be a big part of that.

The Players Championship Live Live

MCILROY LACK?

Rory McIlroy slipped through the standings on the last day, finishing in fifth draw, and I'm not sure if McIlroy really likes to play in windy conditions as we saw the weekend. There is no doubt that he can play in any condition, obviously, but I am not sure he likes the wind as he still does.

Rory McIlroy has not finished out of the top five at a PGA Tour event since the BMW Championship in August

He may not have won in 2020 yet, but that continues a long run of top 5 on the PGA Tour. When you are in that type of race, you are the number one in the world and you are already a four-time important champion, so there is not much worry waiting for the next victory.

I think it says more about depth now in our great game. When you had Tiger Woods winning week after week at the top of his game, he didn't play with as many great players as Rory has to face now. There are so many players that can win now, that it is increasingly difficult to predict.

The Players Championship Live Live

Defending a title is very difficult because you go with great expectations and memories, in addition to the pressure of being a defending champion. It's a great request for me to win this week and defend myself, but I certainly wouldn't be surprised if I did.

DO WOODS CONCERN?

Woods is not on the field this week as he continues to recover from his back injury, although I don't think we should worry too much about that right now. Many people have wondered if we will see him play now before the Masters, but I think he will return sooner.

Woods played for the last time at Genesis Invitational, where he finished the last of those who made the cut

I don't think I played in Texas the week before, because it's a bit windy and you don't want your swing to fight against the elements the week before Augusta, but I wouldn't be surprised to find it in the Valspar Championship or Match Play.

The Valspar will have a warm climate and offers an undulating course where the terrain is very similar to what you will get in Augusta, in addition to the fact that he played well there a few years ago.

Woods will look for a sixth victory at the Masters next month, if he plays

Woods is happy and fortunate to continue playing and we have to start thinking in a similar way to continue having him in our game. Having to take some time is what it is now, unfortunately.

He played 14 tournaments last year and if he achieves 10 years and wins another title, then it has still been a great campaign for him. The only person at this time who knows if that is possible or not at this time is the 15-time main champion.

Watch the Players Championship all week live on the dedicated Sky Sports channel: Sky Sports The Players!