The players: Rory McIlroy not intimidated by the story in his attempt to become the first consecutive winner | Golf news

When Rory McIlroy was asked about how to punch important putts to win the 2019 Player Championship, he replied: "I like big putts and I can't lie!"

Rory McIlroy is savoring the challenge of creating the history of the Players Championship while making an offer to make the first successful defense of the title at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy earned his biggest victory since winning his fourth major in 2014 at the flagship PGA Tour event last year, retaining Jim Furyk, who finished quickly, to claim a one-time win and the first of his four wins in all the world in a stellar 2019 campaign.

McIlroy enjoyed the return of the tournament to March last year

The 30-year-old knows very well that no one has been able to defend the title since the tournament was established in 1974, but insisted that he did not need any additional motivation to appear at the Course Stadium this week.

"It's a safe opportunity," said McIlroy, who has published four consecutive results in the top five in his four starts in 2020. "I don't think you'll ever need extra motivation when you come to this golf tournament, but to be the first defending here would be great.

"And I think this golf course can play very differently day by day, depending on the wind direction and conditions. It's a cliché here, but it really doesn't fit any game style or any type of player." .

"I'm sure there have been people in the past who had a chance to defend themselves and who had their chances and ended up well up there, but I'd love to give myself a chance. If I can keep playing the way I've been playing and getting into a fight on Sunday, it would be something extra to play, which would be great. "

McIlroy hasn't finished out of the top five in his four starts this year

McIlroy missed the cut midway in his first three appearances in the fifth unofficial fifth of golf when it was held in May, but found the conditions he liked most last season when the tournament returned to its original place in mid March.

"I think the strategy was part of that," added world number 1 when asked about his keys to victory last year. "I was probably more stubborn at the time than I am now and I was trying to master this golf course with a driver, when in May you couldn't do that."

"The first time I played here, the weekend before I was in Las Vegas for a fight and then I probably didn't prepare in the best possible way and I failed the cut and ended up being kicked out of bars in Jax Beach for having a fake ID ". So I have come a long way!

"But I think I'm just learning to play a little better on the golf course, moderating my readiness to hit the driver all the time. At least now in March I can hit the driver a little more, but I had to learn to play the course of golf. " the right way when it was in May.

McIlroy had problems with firm and fast conditions at Bay Hill

"Outside the tee, the field plays much more in March than in May, so I was able to hit the pilot much more. The streets are a bit softer, so the field plays a little more."

McIlroy also looks forward to returning to "objective golf,quot; after struggling to cope with the firm and fast conditions last week at Bay Hill, where he opened with a 66 before a pair of 73 and a close of four over 76 what He left four shots drifting from Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

"This week will not be like the last two weeks, it is still quite smooth," he said. "Greens have the potential to stand firm if the weather forecast remains as it is, but I cannot see that the streets become too inflatable and firm.

"I guess it will be a little more goal golf, but it has the potential to get a little firmer over the weekend and the greens to get some speed. But I certainly don't think you're going to see a single digit under winning pair this week ".