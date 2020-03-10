The Olive Garden hostess, who talked about discrimination against a white client, is reportedly suing the company after hearing her coworkers say that "blacks will do anything for money,quot;

Roommates, just a few days ago, Amira Donahue, 16, was in a very awkward situation, when a white client demanded that they have a non-black server in an Olive Garden location. Now Amira has risen and will no longer be an employee at the restaurant.

According to Essence, Amira intends to leave her job at the Indiana location, citing that the restaurant becomes a hostile work environment. Apparently, Amira heard some of her coworkers retaliate against her, after talking about the discrimination she faced at the hands of a client.

In a Facebook post, the local Indiana law firm Danks and Danks says that Amira made the decision to quit her job as a hostess after she allegedly heard a co-worker say, "Blacks will do anything for money "and,quot; Not like her. "

The firm continues by saying: “We support Amira and we fully support her decision. She has been strong to face adversity and brave to expose her. We will continue the fight for Amira and hold Olive Garden responsible for the treatment they receive from their employees. ”

Despite the violent reaction Amira has experienced, he says it is important to continue telling his story and keep his decision not to stop working for the company. She adds that she wants to work to change the culture of her community in regards to discrimination.

“I just wish Evansville really did better. That's all I can say, "he said.

As we reported earlier, the white client that Amira found made several comments about her and the other black hostess who was working at the time. Apparently, he commented on women, even saying they should work in a strip club instead of the restaurant.

"He made comments about me to my coworkers regarding my race and said that I should work in a strip club," Amira told NBA news. "She asked if I'm even black and if I'm from here."

As of now, Amira's law firm has not yet filed a lawsuit, but says its lawyer is "monitoring the situation,quot; and "plans to file it soon."