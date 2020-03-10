The new rival Galaxy S20 has the same high-end specifications in an affordable package: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLa2f913b7ab6e62f7eb9e32f1822ce56911% %MINIFYHTMLa2f913b7ab6e62f7eb9e32f1822ce56912%

The Vivo Nex 3S 5G is the latest 5G flagship of the Chinese smartphone provider.

The smartphone has the same basic specifications as all Galaxy S20 phones, including the Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G connectivity and fast DDR5 RAM.

However, the new Nex 3S 5G is much cheaper than the Galaxy S20 and starts at around $ 710.

The Galaxy S20 series consists of three different devices: Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. They all share the same design and basic specifications, which is excellent news for anyone considering buying a new S20 version this year. What is different, apart from the size of the screen and batteries, is the camera experience. The more money you are willing to pay, the better the camera specifications. But prices start at $ 999 for the cheapest phone and at $ 1,399 for the cheaper Galaxy S20, which are much higher prices than expected.

However, if you are looking for an Android flagship that contains the same basic specifications as Galaxy S20 phones, but at a cheaper entry price, then you should check a new Android phone.

It's called Vivo Nex 3S 5G, the successor of last year's Nex 3 5G, which is a formidable alternative to Galaxy S20, especially if you can order one. Vivo, being a Chinese smartphone seller, will make the Nex 3S 5G available to buyers in China first. The Nex 3S 5G, as the name implies, is a 5G-ready phone, which means it has the same Snapdragon 865 processor as the Galaxy S20 and the new Oppo Find X2.

Other specifications include up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. That is the same quick memory available in the Galaxy S20 series. Meanwhile, storage is even faster than in the Galaxy S20, which comes with integrated UFS 3.0 flash memory. The new Vivo phone has a triple lens configuration on the back, with a 64 megapixel sensor, 13 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and 13 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. In the front, there is a 16 megapixel pop-up camera for selfies.

Unlike the S20, the Nex 3S 5G features a curved screen. That's right, the S20 models have almost flat screens, while Vivo uses a cascading screen with more pronounced curvatures. In addition, the 6.89-inch screen of the Nex extends from top to bottom and does not have a notch or punch camera, which is why it has an emerging selfie camera. However, like the S20, the screen comes with a fingerprint sensor on the screen.

Other notable features include the 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44 W fast charging and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. The S20 and S20 + support 25 W charging, while the Ultra goes up to 45 W.

The Nex 3S 5G will begin selling in China on March 14, with the 8GB / 256GB model priced at 4,998 yuan ($ 719), and the 12GB / 512GB model only slightly more expensive, at 5,298 yuan ($ 762). These are incredible prices, which will undoubtedly hurt the sales of Samsung Galaxy S20 in China, and perhaps in other markets where Vivo is present. However, it is not clear what other countries will get the new Nex 3S 5G flagship phone.

