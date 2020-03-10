The most shocking moments of The Bachelor Season 24 Finale

We are halfway The BachelorEnd of season 24!

At the end of tonight, we will know exactly what happened to Peter Weber, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss and Pete's emotional mother, Barb. But for now, we have much to discuss from last night's episode, which mainly involves Peter's very stubborn family, who knows exactly who they think Peter should choose and exactly who they think Peter should not choose.

Last night, we had two very different meetings with Peter's family, two very different end dates, several very serious conversations between Peter and several women in his life, and we saw some very cute Australian animals. There were some moments that we will never really forget, and surely there will be more as Peter's journey to find love continues, especially if all the descriptions of the end of Pete and Chris Harrison are an indication.

Apparently, we find something unprecedented, fascinating, emotional, unique, turbulent and brutal.