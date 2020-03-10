The MN couple still confined on a cruise ship have "absolutely no idea,quot; when they leave – Up News Info

– Patience is running out among the hundreds of passengers still on board the Great Princess affected by the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Passengers are waiting for their orders to get off the ship at the port of Oakland in California, travel to a military base and begin a mandatory quarantine for 14 days before they are allowed to return to their homes.

About 150 passengers from northern California were allowed to leave the ship on Monday, undergo a preliminary medical examination to detect any signs of the disease and travel to a quarantine facility at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Authorities said it may be two or three days before all more than 2,000 passengers leave the ship. The process begins with a knock on the cabin door and when the door is open, there are luggage tags and an exit note. The note tells the passenger of which color-coded group they are members and asks that they be ready to leave immediately with hand luggage when their color is announced through the PA system.

Randy Elkin and Kathleen Duchene are from Forest Lake, Minnesota, and are still confined in their cabin.

"As soon as we left Hawaii (on the trip back to the Bay Area) we stayed off the walking platform due to bad weather," Elkin told KPIX 5, a Up News Info affiliate, in a telephone interview. "So it's more like 8 or 9 days we've been locked up. I don't exercise. Therefore, it's getting a little big."

The couple has no idea when they will leave the cruise.

"We have absolutely no idea," Duchene said. "We have not received any notification or luggage tags that indicate when we will be removed."

Elkin added that the details about the withdrawal process have changed.

"We hear so many conflicting stories," he said. "It changes almost daily."

Late on Saturday night, state and federal officials agreed to allow the ship to dock in Oakland on Monday and the long landing process began at the dock inside the busy Oakland commercial port.