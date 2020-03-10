The main members of royalty attacked in the repression of Saudi Arabia | Saudi Arabia News

%MINIFYHTMLd51c3836404b525ea71ca3802348daf311% %MINIFYHTMLd51c3836404b525ea71ca3802348daf312%

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has launched a radical crackdown against major royalty members and security officers, according to several reports, in an apparent attempt to quell possible challenges to his control of power.

Among those arrested is Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the only surviving brother of King Salman and one of the oldest members of the ruling Al Saud family.

The prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew and former crown prince and interior minister, was also arrested on Friday. He is believed to have been under house arrest since he was replaced as crown prince by MBS, the king's son, in June 2017.

According to reports, the two high-profile royalty members, seen as possible alternatives to MBS to succeed the king, were accused of planning a palace coup.

The crackdown expanded over the weekend to include dozens of Interior Ministry officials and senior army officers, according to reports, as rumors circulated on social networks about King Salman's health and whether the ascension of MBS , the de facto ruler of the kingdom, to the throne was imminent.

As speculation on the motives behind the arrests intensified, state media published images and images of King Salman on Sunday greeting two diplomats and apparently in good condition.

There have been no official comments from Saudi authorities about the arrests.

MBS has moved to consolidate power since it became the next on the throne line in June 2017.

Later that year, dozens of rOyals, senior officials and business elites they were arrested and detained in a luxury hotel in the capital, Riyadh, in what was considered an attempt to fight corruption between the upper levels of the bureaucracy of the kingdom.