The main leaks of iOS 14 reveal new features of iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch – BGR

New reports based on an early look at the iOS 14 code have revealed that Apple plans to bring a ton of main features to the Apple Watch and the iPad, in addition to the operating system itself.

There is a combination of new watch face features that can save lives and fun, among other things, that come to Apple Watch, while iOS mouse cursor compatibility and an iPad keyboard with trackpad support are also previewed.

Over the weekend, we report some new life-saving features that will come to Apple Watch that leaked through an early look at the iOS 14 code. Now, it seems that the iOS 14 preview has revealed that not only yet There are a lot of additional new features coming soon for Apple Watch, but that preview has also allowed the cat to get out of the bag soon with respect to iOS getting mouse support and the existence of iPad keyboards with trackpad enabled.

For a quick summary, let's start with our report this weekend. The preview of the iOS 14 code comes through 9to5Mac, and revealed that Apple is planning an error correction improvement in the Apple Watch ECG function, as well as the ability to analyze the user's blood oxygen levels. The latter is especially important, because if those levels fall below 80%, it could indicate heart and brain damage. The low oxygen saturation in the blood can also cause serious emergencies, such as cardiac arrest, so a new notification will be added to the watch along with the release of this function that alerts the user when their blood oxygen saturation is too high low.

Moving along, there are a number of additional watch developments that appear to be ready for launch this fall, including new watch faces, parental controls, as well as the long-awaited ability for the watch to track sleep.

By 9to5Mac, the improvements in the faces of the watches that apparently come with watchOS 7 include the possibility for users to share the faces of the watches with each other, in addition to the ability to customize the faces of the watches using photos from shared albums through The Photos application. Regardless of the watch faces, it seems that parents will soon be able to set up and control an Apple Watch for their children with a single iPhone, an update that will also allow parents to manage trusted contacts and music available through the child. watch.

Along the same lines, Schooltime is a new feature that seems to be arriving in watchOS 7 that would give parents the ability to control what applications and see complications can be used on the child's watch during, as the name implies, school hours. . While there are a number of other clock functions that have been filtered as part of the iOS 14 preview, we will take a moment to mention one more: what was also discovered is the ability for a user to establish a "dream,quot; objective "within the iPhone Health application. This would be a complement to the sleep tracking that will finally come to the clock this year, with the Health application also helping the user improve their overall sleep quality.

The iOS 14 code also suggests several models of a new keyboard accessory for iPad that would include the type of trackpad that is standard on laptops, something that would definitely make work and productivity through the Apple tablet much simpler. Apple also appears to be ready to include "system-wide support,quot; for mouse cursors on iOS, according to 9to5 Take a look at iOS 14. That would follow basic compatibility with the use of an external mouse that was added to the Accessibility settings of iOS 13.

All in all, for these and other reasons, iOS 14 is definitely emerging as an important new version of software for Apple, one of which we will certainly learn even sooner.

