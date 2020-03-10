The London Medical Research Center offers volunteers almost $ 5k to inject the coronavirus

Roommates, as the coronavirus continues to spread, government officials and medical staff have been working overtime to keep the public safe and informed. But it seems that a London medical research center is taking a unique approach to find a cure.

According to the New York Post, the Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Center in London is looking for 24 volunteers to inject the coronavirus and participate in a flu camp. Participants will be paid around $ 4,588 for their time, and they are known as "guinea pigs."

However, his illness would not be in vain. Medical researchers are receiving volunteers in an attempt to develop a coronavirus vaccine, which has reportedly killed more than 3,8,000 people worldwide.

The process looks like this: volunteers will perform a variety of tests before being selected as participants in the experiment. They will then be given two strains of the virus, which are expected to cause mild respiratory symptoms. Then they will be treated with new or existing vaccines.

Doctors will analyze patients' responses to vaccines and use the results to help researchers focus on the most effective treatments. Participants are expected to be ill for the duration of the camp, and must remain in quarantine for two weeks. They will also have to eat a restricted diet and avoid human contact and exercise.

The London-based company is only one of 20 working to find a vaccine that could be ready for next winter.

"Drug companies may have a very good idea within a few months after starting a vaccine study, whether it is working or not, using such a small sample of people," said Andrew Catchpole, chief scientist of the operation.

As of now, the company is waiting for the approval of the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products of the United Kingdom to be the process.