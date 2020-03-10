The local sports network DNVR is opening a bar in the former Colfax Sports & Brew

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
The local DNVR sports network is taking over the site of an old East Colfax watering hole this week.

As of Friday, the former Colfax Sports & Brew (before that, the Three Lions pub) will operate under the name DNVR. The transformed space will house a bar, a podcast recording studio and a retail store, DNVR Locker, that will sell branded products.

Owner Brandon Spano told Westword that DNVR Bar would be something like ESPN Zone, which closed at the 16th Street Mall in 2009.

The DNVR model will combine community, culture and content under one roof, said Spano.

