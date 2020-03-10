The local sports network DNVR is opening a bar in the former Colfax Sports & Brew

The local DNVR sports network is taking over the site of an old East Colfax watering hole this week.

As of Friday, the former Colfax Sports & Brew (before that, the Three Lions pub) will operate under the name DNVR. The transformed space will house a bar, a podcast recording studio and a retail store, DNVR Locker, that will sell branded products.

Owner Brandon Spano told Westword that DNVR Bar would be something like ESPN Zone, which closed at the 16th Street Mall in 2009.

The DNVR model will combine community, culture and content under one roof, said Spano.

The whole idea began with a question, according to the DNVR website: "What would happen if the DNVR community had a physical home?"

And then more questions: “What would happen if a DNVR family member could come to lunch and listen to a live podcast, and get a discount just for being a member? What would happen if the surveillance parties went directly to post-game programs that our members could watch and participate live? "

The local sports network is now partnering with the local Little Pub Company, which also operated the two previous bars in the location.

Breckenridge beers will feature prominently on the menu, members will have access to discounts and special events, and when drinkers are not watching games, they can listen to live podcast recordings on the ground floor or watch the action through a studio with glass walls on the second floor.

2239 E. Colfax Ave., grand opening on Friday from 5 p.m., with Nuggets and Avs games on television, and more information on thednvr.com

