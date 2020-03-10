The local school is ready to learn outside the classroom if the coronavirus closes the campus

BELLAIRE, Texas – If an outbreak of coronavirus closes Episcopal High School in Bellaire, administrators and teachers say they have a plan to continue educating students from their homes.

The school has been training staff in new computer programs, such as Microsoft Teams.

"So we have the ability to have live conversations with our students and organize meetings in real time, even share our screens with the students so they can see what we are working on." I could end up taking some specimens home to do some dissections virtually, ”said science professor Erin Russe.

Students will log into laptops issued by the school at 8 a.m. and attendance will be taken as a regular session at school.

"It's a little weird, can I stay in pajamas?" joked Gwen Rippeto, a young man in Episcopal.

When the school principal, Ned Smith, first announced the virtual class contingency plan, students admit that they were not excited about the idea.

"There were a lot of groans and groans, but now that they introduced us and we know more about it, it's something we expect if we have to," Donovan Jackson said.

Jay Berckley, dean of arts and innovation at Episcopal, said the coronavirus crisis forced rapid action

"This was not something any of us were thinking about three months ago," Berckley said.

He said he has been in contact with other independent schools and school districts in the city and county working together on best practices.