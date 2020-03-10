The lawyers collide in the final arguments of the murder trial of Nia Wilson BART – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A prosecutor and a defense attorney met Monday in their final arguments at the trial of John Lee Cowell on a murder charge for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland in 2018.

But Alameda County Prosecutor Butch Ford and defense attorney Christina Moore agreed on two important things: that Cowell is, in fact, the person who attacked Wilson and his sister Letifah Wilson at MacArthur station around 9:35 p.m on July 22, 2018, and that the key issue in his trial was his mood at that time.

Ford told the jury that Cowell, a 29-year-old transitional man, should be convicted of first-degree murder and the special circumstance of stalking because he believes Cowell knew what he was doing at the time and premeditated the attack.

He also said that Cowell should be convicted of attempted murder for stabbing Letifah Wilson.

But Moore said Cowell has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and that his mind "was completely divorced from reality,quot; at that time.

Ford said Nia Wilson, Letifah Wilson and a third sister boarded a train bound for San Francisco at the Concord BART station on the night of July 22, 2018, after attending a family reunion for someone who had died.

Ford said Cowell took the same train at Concord station and watched the Wilson sisters until they got off the train at MacArthur station, where they planned to move to a train that would take them to the Oakland Fruitvale station.

Ford acknowledged that Cowell has suffered from mental health problems, but said that the reason he thinks Cowell knew what he was doing is that after getting off the train he hid his knife from other people at MacArthur station until he took it out and stabbed him to Nia and Letifah Wilson from behind.

The prosecutor also said that Cowell was sane enough to plan an escape route from the station and that he quickly changed clothes and discarded his backpack.

Ford claimed that Moore trained Cowell to testify that the reason he attacked Wilson and his sister is that he thought they were aliens. Ford said he doesn't believe that is credible because when BART police interviewed Cowell the day after the attack, he never said anything about aliens.

The prosecutor asked: “If Cowell thought that what he was doing was correct, why hide it every step of the way? If I was having an acute psychotic episode, why hide your knife and change your clothes?

Ford claimed that Cowell is "making a show,quot; by pretending he was mentally ill at the time of the attack and told the jury: "He is trying to fool them all."

But Moore accused Ford of trying to manipulate the jury's emotions by playing the video of the attack several times instead of focusing on Cowell's mental state at that time.

Moore said: "This case is about what was in John Cowell's mind, not about what happened." Ford argued that a psychologist discovered that Cowell was goal-oriented when he committed the attack, but Moore said other psychologists testified that it is possible to be goal-oriented and psychotic and delusional at the same time.

The tension in the courtroom, which was full of Wilson's relatives and friends, soared when Moore asked the jury if they could believe Ford's accusation that she was an accomplice of Cowell to magnify her mental illness and some members of the audience said "yes."

Moore asked the judge of the Superior Court of Alameda County, Allan Hymer, to admonish the audience and turned to the spectators and said: "This is not about you."

Moore further angered some members of the audience later in his argument when he said Cowell did not intend to kill Letifah Wilson and said: "Although the assault was serious, it only required two points." Ford will present its rebuttal closing argument on Tuesday and then jurors will begin deliberating.

Cowell pleaded not guilty because of the madness over the charges against him.

If Cowell is convicted, he will have a separate sanity phase in which the same jury will decide if he was legally sane at the time of the attack.

