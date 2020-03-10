The LAUSD Board unanimously approves the state of emergency, empowering the Superintendent to close schools if necessary – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

While the board did not vote on whether or not to close the entire school system, the approved order gives the superintendent the power to do so if necessary, a decision that would pose unique challenges for one of the nation's largest school districts.

"We have a large number of students who eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at school," said Jackie Goldberg, a member of the school board. "If we close the school, how do they eat?"

Concerns about families that depend on school meals and families that lack home internet service were major topics of discussion while the board was deliberating.

The district said it is already working on a plan for online learning with a possibility of television programming for students if schools close, although Superintendent Austin Beutner said that without confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to schools, the district is A farm making a decision about closures.

"This authorization is only to allow us to prepare ourselves better," he said. "This is not taking action today."

Along with Tuesday's statement, the district has asked schools to cancel upcoming trips out of state and has told those who are sick to stay in their homes.

An increase in overtime was also approved for the custodial staff so that the custodial staff could intensify their sanitation efforts.

"That means more time is spent on those high-contact surfaces, including water fountains and cafeteria tables, buses and even the coffee maker in the faculty room," said Beutner.

The district has also begun to show videos demonstrating proper hand washing techniques for both students and LAUSD staff.