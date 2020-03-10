The launch of Apple's iPhone 9 next month has allegedly been canceled – BGR

%MINIFYHTML07c9e360ada3080cc67a9464c2338f3e11% %MINIFYHTML07c9e360ada3080cc67a9464c2338f3e12%

Apple's iPhone 9 was expected to be presented at the end of March before its launch in stores in early April.

A new report says that Apple's launch plans for the iPhone 9 have changed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, and that the device will not be announced or launched soon.

The release date of the iPhone 9 has allegedly been delayed to summer or fall, and the launch of the iPhone 12 could also be delayed up to 2 months.

Apple is expected to present a lot of new products this month, including the affordable iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2, as it is sometimes called) device that continued to appear in all kinds of rumors in recent weeks, as well as a new generation of iPad Pro. However, the new threat of novel coronavirus has led Apple to review its plans, and a filter now says that not only was the March press event canceled, but Apple is also considering postponing the announcement of the iPhone 9 and the release date. All that has to do with the outbreak of COVID-19 that is currently sweeping the world endlessly or even slowing in sight.

Santa Clara County has just banned mass gatherings of people due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the region, and the ban will be lifted in early April, according to authorities.

As a result, Apple would have decided to cancel the March press conference, which should have taken place on March 31. That's what sources familiar with the matter said FrontPageTech Jon Prosser According to reports, Apple has considered holding the event elsewhere or announcing new products through a press event only online. It is not clear what will happen, but Apple still plans to launch some new products in the coming months.

Now, for the bad news: five separate sources told Prosser that the iPhone 9 will not be among the products to be launched. Apple will not announce the new iPhone through a broadcast event or press release at this time, and will not start selling it in early April, as previously rumored. In the best case according to this new report, the iPhone 9 will now be released in June, but it could be further delayed to a fall release depending on what happens with the new outbreak of coronavirus.

The report says that Apple might be worried about two things. The company does not want to encourage large crowds of people to their stores in search of the iPhone 9. As a reminder, it is said that the phone looks like the iPhone 8 but with the same processor as the iPhone 11. Also, given Given the global panic over the virus, Apple fears that iPhone 9 sales may suffer. Actually, it is not the production problems that will delay the iPhone 9, YouTuber said, as Apple would have enough stock on hand to move forward with the launch.

Other products, such as the next-generation iPad Pro, will still be released this month and will arrive in stores shortly after that, according to the report.

Prosser also reiterates previous rumors that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed until October or even November. In this case, it is the travel problems that will prevent Apple from moving forward as planned with the development of its next flagship phone. Apple has banned travel to China, and that will hamper the development and testing of the iPhone 12.

This is just a rumor so far and things are still changing since nothing is certain when it comes to the coronavirus epidemic. Full FrontPageTech The video follows.

