The latest iOS 14 leaks include a new exercise app, expanded Pencil support and more

Yesterday 9to5Mac He published details of several new features that he found in the supposedly unpublished iOS 14 code, and now MacRumors it adds to the flood of leaks in a series of publications. It is not clear that each of these features belongs specifically to iOS 14, but they all sound like the kind of things that could accompany an important Apple software update.

First there is a new fitness application with the code name "Seymour,quot; and it will possibly be called Fit or Fitness in its shipping method. It is said to be a standalone application aimed at iOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14, rather than a replacement for the current Activity application. According to reports, the new application allows you to download exercise videos with different workouts and activities that you can perform as Apple Watch tracks your session, which could expand the types of exercise for which it can be used.

Handwriting recognition for Apple Pencil?

iOS 14 is also configured to include a new API called PencilKit that allows you to use the Apple Pencil in more situations. It allows the recognition and conversion of handwriting into normal text input fields, which is currently not a standard feature; MacRumors It says it will allow you to use the pen to enter text in applications such as Messages, Mail, Calendar and others. Apparently, external developers will also have some type of access to PencilKit.

iMessage can also get some new features in iOS 14, although none of them sounds much more than what is already the standard user interface in many other chat applications. According to reports, Apple is testing features such as tagging contacts @ in group chats, unsent messages, a / me status update function and the ability to mark messages as unread. MacRumors Note that these settings are only being tested and may not be published.

Finally, MacRumors It has some details about object tracking labels that have been rumored for a long time. They are set to be called AirTags, a name that appeared earlier and is likely to use CR2032 button batteries. Pulling a tab on the AirTag activates it, according to the report, and then it can be paired with an iPhone or iPad by approaching it. MacRumors However, he notes that this is based on an AirTag prototype and notes that the Apple Watch-style inductive load has also been rumored.

Apple's 9to5Mac leaks include details about new features for watchOS 7, improved mouse support on iPadOS, blood oxygen monitoring for the Apple Watch and signs that Apple plans to launch its own headphones.