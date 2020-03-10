The judge grants an order that allows Dallas County to count ballots from 44 centers that had discrepancies – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A judge has granted an order that allows Dallas County to count Super Tuesday ballots from 44 voting centers that had discrepancies.

On Saturday, the election administrator, Toni Pippins-Poole, said the county was asking for a count since Election Day on March 3 due to problems at 44 centers involving USB flash drives containing ballots. She said 16 were not received by the Elections Department on time and the other 28 were from voting machines that were not scheduled for that day.

Pippins-Poole and other election officials were in court Tuesday morning to request the recount. The 44 USB flash drives accounted for between 5,000 and 6,000 votes across the county, slightly less than 10% of the county's general vote.

%MINIFYHTMLfc7e59c0fcf215233565daff389ba06213% %MINIFYHTMLfc7e59c0fcf215233565daff389ba06214%

“Electoral judges should put them in an unsightly bag, in a red envelope and then put them in a sealed bag. These bags are taken to the regional sites and then the regional site verifies that we have that information, ”said Pippins-Poole while explaining the process of securing the ballots on election day.

%MINIFYHTMLfc7e59c0fcf215233565daff389ba06215% %MINIFYHTMLfc7e59c0fcf215233565daff389ba06216%

The judge decided to allow Dallas County to move forward with the recount. Officials are expected to begin the counting process on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

During the court, the Republican and Democratic parties said they do not expect the results to change the outcome of the primary elections.