The Italians were reportedly told not to pay the mortgage in the middle of the closure of Coronavirus

Wayment! The precautions against coronavirus are really affecting differently in Italy. Like us reported yesterday, the entire country was blocked due to the coronavirus, and now, according to reports, residents will not have to pay their mortgages.

When asked if there was a possibility to temporarily freeze mortgage payments, Laura Castelli, Vice Minister of Finance of Italy He said: "Yes, that will be the case, for individuals and households."

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy apparently rose from 366 to 463 on Monday, making it the most affected country after China.

According to The Guardian, all public events, sporting parties, funerals and weddings will be banned in Italy. Gyms, bars, theaters and schools have also been closed.

