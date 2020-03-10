The impatience grows among passengers still on board Grand Princess; 150 evacuees spend the first night at Travis AFB – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLf1223d0b30f139d4fc8f22f4453e0ba711% %MINIFYHTMLf1223d0b30f139d4fc8f22f4453e0ba712%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Patience was running out early Tuesday morning among the hundreds of passengers still on board the Grand Princess, affected by the coronavirus, who were waiting for their orders to get off the ship at the port of Oakland , travel to a military base and begin a mandatory Quarantine of 14 days before they are allowed to return to their homes.

About 150 passengers from northern California were allowed to leave the ship on Monday, undergo a preliminary medical examination to detect any signs of the disease and travel to a quarantine facility at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Authorities said it may take 2-3 days before all more than 2,000 passengers leave the ship. The process begins with a knock on the cabin door and when the door is open, there are luggage tags and an exit note. The note tells the passenger of which color-coded group they are members and asks that they be ready to leave immediately with hand luggage when their color is announced through the PA system.

Randy Elkin and Kathleen Duchene are from Minnesota and are still confined in their cabin.

"As soon as we left Hawaii (on the trip back to the Bay Area) we stayed off the walking platform due to bad weather," Elkin told KPIX 5 in a telephone interview. "So it's more like 8 or 9 days we've been locked up. I don't exercise. So it's getting a little big.

And they still don't know when their terrible experience on the ship will end.

"We have absolutely no idea," Duchene said. "We have not received any notification or luggage tags that indicate when we will be removed."

Elkin said the details about the withdrawal process seem to be in a state of flexibility.

"We hear so many conflicting stories," he said. "It changes almost daily."

Another passenger turned to social networks to express his growing frustrations.

"These pissed off people are still on the ship," he published. “We packed, they took our luggage as we were only allowed to carry one hand luggage per person.

I sat in the lobby for hours, without food, without liquid … Tell the government that you can't find out how to load a bus. "

Beryl Ward was aboard the ship along with Carolyn Wright. They travel together, both in their 60s and from Santa Fe.

"We try to remain calm and try to maintain a positive attitude, but it is increasingly difficult," Ward told the Associated Press. "They can't decide how to keep us safe."

Wright looked out the window of his cabin and watched the passengers coming down on Monday.

"They were queuing with passengers like cattle," Wright said. “Everyone was grouped. They touched each other physically and were backed up along the catwalk. ”

"I am totally afraid of that," he continued. "It's outrageous. If that's for sure, why were we stuck in our rooms? Has it been stressed during the past five days that we shouldn't have any contact with any other passenger?"

Others, like Elizabeth Aleteanu, seem to be waiting patiently for that last knock on the door.

"Earlier this afternoon, someone came to our cabin in a white biohazard suit and asked us about the symptoms," he posted on Facebook. "They left and in addition to retrieving dinner from the door, and that is the last contact with real people we have had. I feel bad for people who are alone on the cruise. I have to scold my children, husband, show them publications fun … and they? Hopefully tomorrow brings more joy. "

The terrible experience for passengers and crew aboard the Grand Princess began about a week ago. Many passengers from a previous trip, a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico from February 11 to 21, began to get sick with the virus and when one died, a 71-year-old Rocklin man, cruise officers ordered that The ship will resign. Your last stop in Mexico and return to San Francisco.

Governor Gavin Newsom refused to allow the Grand Princess to dock in California until tests were administered to 45 passengers and crew on board who had flu-like symptoms. The ship was ordered to maintain a waiting pattern off the coast of San Francisco, where it will remain sailing in a loop course for almost five days. All passengers were confined to their rooms. The tests finally revealed that 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Late on Saturday night, state and federal officials agreed to allow the ship to dock in Oakland on Monday and the long landing process began at the dock inside the busy Oakland commercial port.

"If passengers do not require acute medical care after health exams, those who are residents of California will go to an isolation center run by the federal government in California to perform tests and isolations," federal health officials said. "The federal government will transport non-Californians to facilities in other states."

The California authorities published the breakdown of quarantine sites.

"About 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at the Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at the San Antonio Lackland Joint Base in Texas or at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia, "state officials said. "During the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19."

The 1,100 crew members and the 19 members with the disease will not stay in Oakland.

"The crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, but the most important thing is that the ship will only remain in the port of Oakland during the landing," authorities said. "This ship will depart from Oakland as soon as possible and remain elsewhere during the crew quarantine."