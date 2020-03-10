The impact of the virus on American sports grows; More restrictions in Europe

The new outbreak of coronavirus, which has already reshaped the professional sports landscape in Europe, prompted new restrictions to restrict fan access in the United States on Tuesday, with important decisions about baseball opening day and the NCAA Basketball Tournament academic.

University games will be played without fans in Ohio and California, and given the restrictions on large meetings there and elsewhere, it seems inevitable that there will be more disruptions in the sports calendar. The NCAA said it would "make decisions in the coming days,quot; about its men's and women's basketball tournaments after two conferences banned fans of their championships and another completely canceled their tournament.

The baseball season starts in just over two weeks and includes games in Seattle. Of the 29 known deaths in the US UU., 24 have been in the Seattle area, with 19 linked to a single nursing home.

The Mariners will host the Texas Rangers on March 26. If Major League Baseball cannot play in front of fans at a team's baseball stadium, the first preference of the sport would probably be to switch the games to the stadium of the visiting team if possible, a person familiar with the deliberations told him to The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because no decisions have been made.

Rangers' receiver Robinson Chirinos said Tuesday he is worried about traveling to Seattle.

"I know the season starts in Seattle, and we know what Seattle is like right now," Chirinos said. "That is in two and a half weeks, so I think we will hear some news when we approach the opening day."

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said the state is preparing for potentially tens of thousands of cases, according to estimates of the spread of the disease.

MLB anticipates that government officials will decide whether it is safe to play in front of fans in each city. If changes to the schedule are necessary, MLB would make determinations at the time a baseball stadium has been ruled out.

None of the major sports leagues in North America postponed the games or banned fans in an attempt to keep them safe, but there was a lot of activity as university conferences and schools began making those movements. The Ivy League became the first Division I conference to cancel its basketball tournaments.

California Governor Gavin Newsom questioned why the leagues didn't move more aggressively.

"I find it quite curious that the four main organizations – NHL, MLS, MLB and NBA – set guidelines to protect their athletes but not their fans," said Newsom, a Democrat, referring to the new restrictions on the access to The changing rooms. .

Discussions about the next steps have been ongoing for weeks as fan postponements and restrictions have become common elsewhere. On Wednesday morning, the London-based Arsenal football club announced that its players would isolate themselves due to possible exposure to the virus, forcing them to postpone their Premier League game at Manchester City. It was the first Premier League game suspended due to the virus and the first possible exposure that involved players in an important sports league.

Dozens of top-level football matches in Spain, France and Portugal, as well as some in Germany and a qualifying match for the European Championship in Slovakia, will be played in empty stadiums in the coming days.

The Spanish league said the matches in its first and second division will be played without fans for at least two weeks. The league said it was "prioritizing the health of fans, players, club employees, journalists, etc., due to the COVID-19 health crisis."

The French league said football matches in its two main divisions will be played without fans until April 15 and Portugal announced similar measures. Earlier this week, Italy said all sporting events, including Serie A football games and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics, were suspended until April 3. The Italian ski team decided not to send competitors to Slovenia for the last races of the World Cup season.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks. People with more serious illnesses may take three to six weeks to recover.

Sports and government officials in almost every corner of the world have rushed to address concerns that fans could be at risk and potentially stop the spread of the virus. Fear has spread from Asia, particularly over the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, to Europe and now to North America:

– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended that fans stay away from all indoor sporting events. The state is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA and the Columbus Blue Jackets of the NHL, among others; The Blue Jackets said they didn't plan to keep fans away from the games this week. The state is also organizing a series of university and university tournaments this month and the first games of the NCAA men's tournament, the First Four, are scheduled for next week at Dayton. First round games will also be played in Cleveland on March 20 and 22.

The NCAA issued a statement three hours after DeWine's announcement saying "it continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts behavior or our tournaments and events."

"We are consulting with public health officials and our advisory panel COVID-19, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and we will make decisions in the next few days," the NCAA said.

The Mid-American Conference announced that its male and female tournaments to be played in Cleveland this week will be closed to the general public.

– The Great West announced a similar movement with its male and female tournaments, which will be played this week at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Also in southern California, USC and UCLA said all of their home sporting events will be held without fans until at least April 10, or until further notice. That would include the first and second round NCAA women's tournament games that are likely to be organized by UCLA.

– The NHL was also evaluating the impact of a decision by health officials in Santa Clara County in California to ban meetings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the virus. The San Jose Sharks have games scheduled for March 19, 21 and 29.

– The NBA told teams last week to prepare for the possibility of playing in empty arenas, which Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James initially said he did not want to participate and would not play, but said Tuesday I would do what the NBA tells the teams. do.

– In Germany, the Bundesliga said that six of the nine games this week will be played without fans, including one of Germany's biggest rivalries, Borussia Dortmund against Schalke. The German ice hockey league canceled the rest of the season a day before the playoffs began.

– The Champions League football matches are also being affected, including next week's match between Barcelona and Napoli in Spain and Bayern Munich against Chelsea in Germany. Both games will be played without fans, as will the Dortmund match at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp said closing the stadiums to fans, a measure not yet taken by the English football authorities, would not necessarily be the best solution.

"The problem with football games," Klopp said, "is that if you are not in the stadiums, then you will see it closely in the rooms and I am not sure which one is better in this case, to be honest."

– One of the biggest tennis tournaments of the year, at Indian Wells in California, was canceled this week. The next Grand Slam tournament is the French Open, which will begin in Paris on May 24. The French tennis federation said it was not planning to cancel the Open.

– In MotoGP, the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, was postponed until November. Bobby Epstein, president of the Circuit of the Americas track, said the decision was made by MotoGP due to global travel concerns, especially in Italy.

– The province of North Brabant in the Netherlands canceled all professional football matches for the rest of this week. The province includes Eindhoven, where the US is scheduled. UU. Play against the Dutch national team in an exhibition on March 26. The US Soccer Federation UU. He said he is monitoring the situation there and in Cardiff, where the Americans will play Wales four days later.

AP sports writers Ronald Blum, Ralph D. Russo, Tales Azzoni, Greg Beacham, Jim Vertuno, Mitch Stacy and Pat Eaton-Robb were some of those who contributed to this report.

