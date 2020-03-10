The home of Santa Rosa de Coronavirus students affected by Italy is sleeping in their driveway – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) – A group of students from Santa Rosa Junior College was studying abroad in Italy, when the coronavirus began to spread there. Most of them were still trapped there until Tuesday night.

But a student who was able to leave before the flights ended is glad to be home. Well, almost at home.

Jake Eastman rests comfortably in his parents' house in Santa Rosa. Actually, he is living in his driveway. He has spent the last 5 days in the family's travel trailer in a quarantine after returning from a foreign study trip to Italy. The first two weeks were great and then Jake started feeling bad.

"I went to the doctor and discovered that I had a sinus infection," he said. "And then, the following week, immediately after was the outbreak of coronavirus."

As the crisis intensified, the travel company was reluctant to let the 22 SRJC students leave Florence, so their parents finally bought him a ticket. He left on Wednesday, March 4 on one of the last flights outside the affected country.

"No one said directly that he had to be in quarantine," said Kate, Jake's mother. “Actually, it went through two main airports without any inspection or anyone asking where it came from. We were shocked. "

Most students remain trapped in Italy, including Anthony Giampaoli, who told us through Facebook Live that the atmosphere in Florence is surreal.

"It's almost like a ghost town," he said. “I talked to a couple of locals and they told me it's crazy to see something like this happen. A city that is so full of tourists every year depends on the locals. ”

"It felt like we had the city for us," Jake said. “But, you know, it was constant stress because everyone was talking about it. That is what all the coordinators would talk about, what all the students would talk about. I was just waiting for it to get worse. ”

Most of the nation is now closed, but students have been told that they can fly early Wednesday morning. Then, they can discover what Jake has: that sitting alone for two weeks can be terribly boring.

Still, Anthony says he loved his experience and that one day his children will be able to hear everything about it.

"Look what your father did," he said. “I was supposed to be there for three months. I lived it, I had a good time, I fought against the coronavirus and, you know, it's going to be a very good story to tell one of these days. "

Returning students have been told that they can complete the semester by studying online and the company will reimburse part of the students' money, prorated for the time they spend in the country.

As for Jake? Now he feels better, but when he asked his healthcare provider, he was told that they saw no reason to have a coronavirus test.