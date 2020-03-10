The groups that supported Elizabeth Warren are supporting Bernie Sanders

Senator Elizabeth Warren may not be making immediate support in the Democratic primary race, but some of the progressive groups that were early supporters of her campaign are not waiting to intervene.

The Working Families Party, a union group that supported the Warren campaign in September, announced Monday that it will now support Sen. Bernie Sanders, after the Massachusetts senator left the 2020 presidential race last week. In an email to supporters, the group cited the "for life,quot; defense of the Vermont senator for progressive causes, while lamenting Warren's departure.

"She carried out an innovative campaign, and this contest is poorer by leaving her," the email said.

The Working Family Party presented the issue in a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, adding that the end of Warren's campaign "has been painful, enraging and sad for many." But in a race against former President Joe Biden, the group said Sanders is "our best hope for advancing Warren's political ideas."

"We were lucky to have two progressive giants in this race," they wrote in the email to the fans. "But with the reduction of the field and critical competitions in the coming weeks, we believe that the option for working families is clear."

The backup is not a complete surprise; after all, the Working Families Party backed Sanders during his first presidential primary campaign in 2016. But it is the last movement of the progressive groups that backed Warren to ask for support from Sanders as established Democrats, including former 2020 candidates, every time more united around Biden.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which led a campaign to recruit Warren to run for the Senate in 2012 and backed his presidential campaign the day he officially announced last February, sent an email to his 15,767 members in Michigan on Sunday urging them to vote "strategically." for Sanders in Tuesday’s state primary to “let the contest continue instead of prematurely crowning Biden.”

While they did not support Sanders, the PCCC said voting for him "would ensure that the two remaining Democratic candidates are evaluated so we know that the final candidate can go far."

"We are still disconsolate because Elizabeth Warren is no longer running for president," they wrote. "As you decide your next steps, the space you deserve by giving the consideration we would expect from Elizabeth Warren, we have not yet supported another candidate."

Sanders' not-so-complete endorsement, which is slightly behind Biden in the delegate race, was reflected on Monday by the Black Womxn For group, which backed Warren in November. While the group of influential black activists did not expressly express their support for Sanders, they reminded their Twitter followers of the campaign against Biden they launched last fall.

Quick reminder that @BlackWomxnFor released is #SayItAintJoe campaign back in November … https://t.co/AXyqZlU2LX – BlackWomxnFor (@BlackWomxnFor) March 9, 2020

For his part, after announcing the suspension of his campaign, Warren told reporters on Thursday that he wanted to "take some time to think a little more,quot; before making an endorsement. While she is more ideologically aligned with Sanders, her relationship became strained as the campaign intensified, and Warren recently told MSNBC that "organized evil,quot; and intimidation by some of her followers was a "problem." real,quot;. Meanwhile, she has a tense history with Biden that goes back two decades for a bankruptcy project that he supported by his strong opposition.

"Why do I owe someone an endorsement?" Warren told him The Boston Globe After leaving. "Is that a question you asked everyone who dropped out of this race?"

In a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live,quot; last weekend, he joked that "maybe just throw a New York Times and back them both."