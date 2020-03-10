The golden contract: Liam Conroy doesn't want to choose Golden Ball | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLcdec0081389ec03f22f88c2b1337681811% %MINIFYHTMLcdec0081389ec03f22f88c2b1337681812%





Liam Conroy is in The Golden Contract

%MINIFYHTMLcdec0081389ec03f22f88c2b1337681813% %MINIFYHTMLcdec0081389ec03f22f88c2b1337681814%

Liam Conroy expects to get a red ball in the semi-heavyweight semi-final draw for The Golden Contract next week.

%MINIFYHTMLcdec0081389ec03f22f88c2b1337681815% %MINIFYHTMLcdec0081389ec03f22f88c2b1337681816%

Conroy (18-5, 9 KOs) will face Hosea Burton, Serge Michel or Ricards Bolotniks in the last four of the tournament at York Hall on March 20 live on Sky Sports.

In the quarterfinals, Andre Sterling selected the Conroy, trained by Johnney Roye, reacting by knocking down his man on the road to victory at night, and would appreciate being challenged again.

0:27 Ohara Davies knocks out Jeff Ofori Ohara Davies knocks out Jeff Ofori

1:15 Tyrone McKenna beat Mohamed Mimoune Tyrone McKenna beat Mohamed Mimoune

Conroy said, "I won't think about the draw. I'm just training to prepare my body. Last time, my coach Johnney and I just discussed the elections on the way to the train.

"I'd rather not receive the Golden Ball because it takes the pressure off. Last time, everyone who was elected won! This shows that being chosen gives you a motivating advantage! If I have to choose, Johnney and I have probably just decided half an hour earlier.

"They are all difficult tasks anyway. Hosea is a really good boxer. He is the most proven boxer there is. He has been one of the most prominent since the beginning of the tournament. It will be difficult for anyone to win because he is really a good boxer.

0:33 Dumb and Dumber at the last Golden Contract press conference! Dumb and Dumber at the last Golden Contract press conference!

"Serge Michel doesn't have the level of experience that the rest of us may have, but I know it's dangerous. I haven't seen him much but he seems like a very strong boxer and, of course, hard to beat."

"I only saw Bolotniks against Ward and you can't stand too much for that. We know that Ward fights for his weight and anyone can get a cold. It happened to me in the past. However, the Bolotniks must hit hard, so it's a good level of opponents. I'm eager to prove myself against anyone because everyone is at a good level. "

Conroy, who previously won light heavyweight titles in English and in the Northern Area, has already contested the British and European WBO crowns against Joshua Buatsi and Steven Ward, respectively.