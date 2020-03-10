The first Minnesota responders well prepared for the coronavirus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota lifeguards are taking all necessary precautions to keep themselves and their patients safe.

"Actually, we have a kit we call PPE or personal protective equipment kit," said Susan Long, head of EMS for Allina Health.

Allina Health has more than 70 ambulances in the subway and rural areas.

And each one is full of things that paramedics and patients need. Gloves and glasses are in existence, but the first line of defense against a possible COVID-19 case is the 911 call.

"Then we will ask you some questions about what is happening with the patient for whom you are calling the ambulance," Long said.

That allows first responders to know what they need before entering a home.

“We could also wear a gown to protect the uniform of our staff. One thing we keep in mind is that we are not only protecting that patient, but we are protecting the patients we will see later that day, "Long said.

In Carver County, for now, police and firefighters will not respond to calls about flu symptoms or viral infections. Instead, they will let ambulance services handle those calls.

Almost as important to ambulance teams is what happens after those calls.

Allina uses an Ozilla machine in each ambulance to clean the air. The sheets and bedding are changed and the surfaces are thoroughly cleaned with disinfectants.

“I would say that the health care community here in Minnesota and especially in the metropolitan area is very well prepared. We are taking proactive measures to try to make sure that people have the information they need, ”Long said.

Allina said they are essentially treating potential cases of Covid-19, how they would treat the flu.