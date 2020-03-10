The financial markets cannot be trusted to solve pandemics | U.S

People might think that pandemics are great bulldozers: in a crisis, no matter how rich, it is more likely to die of a contagious disease than any other person.

But this is far from being true, and although deadly diseases are, of course, a great concern for all of us, the impact on the poorest is much greater.

They are more at risk; the disease will cost more in their lives and if they succumb, they are less likely to recover.

Spiral inequality has become a scar in our world and is the root of many of the problems facing humanity. The current coronavirus epidemic is exposing that inequality again.

In addition, this inequality will be taken to new heights by some of the proposals that have been submitted to resolve the crisis, including the promotion of financial markets, large pharmaceutical and medical care corporations.

In China, where the last variant of the coronavirus, COVID-19, was first reported, the impact of food price increases and the economic slowdown have already been felt more intensely among the poorest. While the middle and elite classes are more likely to be able to work from home, afford a period without earning money and rely on other people (often poorer) to deliver everything they need at their doors, these options are not available those that are already available. Struggling to make ends meet. In rural areas, some farmers face devastation and Chinese leadership has been warned that the virus will prevent its goal against poverty from being achieved this year.

The entire purpose of the state provision of medical care is to eliminate the demands of the market for our ability to enjoy a healthy and dignified life. But years of austerity, even in rich countries, have eroded public services and the social security network.

This means that even the health systems developed in Europe will fight the virus, and the wealth of an individual will determine how well isolated they are from contagion.

But in countries without adequate state provisions, the situation is much worse. Job insecurity and lack of social safety nets mean that many workers in the United States, where medical care is based on insurance, simply cannot follow safety advice, such as staying out of work or talking to their doctor. .

The United States suffers from the most inefficient health system in the developed world, according to a 2014 report by The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research organization focused on medical care. Despite being the most expensive, the United States health system offers the worst health outcomes of any industrialized country.

Recently, people worried about the coronavirus have been charged thousands of dollars for basic tests to rule out infection, a situation that contrasts sharply with many European countries where the tests are free at the point of use and universal.

When we add to the equation the probability that retail and restoration jobs are among the most insecure, where people are less likely to take time off or admit they feel sick, and also where many of these roles They are public, find exactly the conditions that will promote the rapid spread of the disease.

And although even public health systems can fight preventive medicine, there is a built-in disincentive to prevent diseases in a system where the disease equals profits.

The most immediate hope lies in the production of a vaccine against the virus and the national research institutes and nonprofit organizations are injecting public money into research around the world.

But there is a problem: the way the global pharmaceutical industry works means that you are not interested in finding vaccines for epidemics. Large pharmaceutical corporations derive their benefits largely from the development of medications for chronic conditions that have a vast long-term market among people (or institutions) able to afford them.

Then, companies sit with patents that last for decades and spend infamously more on marketing their current medications than on investigating new ones. An epidemic is too uncertain to justify Big Pharma's time, as we can see from the way SARS research (another form of coronavirus) was abandoned as the epidemic declined, a tragedy because it could have greatly helped with the location of treatments for COVID-19.

This is especially shameful when much of the medical research is already effectively funded by the state: between one third and two thirds of the research funding worldwide comes from the public exchange. The scandal is that much of this research is delivered to Big Pharma, which finalizes, manufactures and markets the medications. Again, the public assumes the cost while large corporations sit with profits.

According to Public Citizen, a non-profit consumer advocacy group based in the U.S. UU., The National Institutes of Health of the USA. UU. They have already spent $ 700 million on research on the disease, but unfortunately no conditions have been imposed to ensure that everyone can access the treatments produced.

In turn, vast swathes of the world population have an effective price because they cannot access new medicines when they are produced. Even for those of us who are lucky enough to enjoy a public health system, the cost of new medications for that system can be dazzling.

In developing countries, the situation can become serious. Fortunately, the spread of the virus in Africa has been slow to date. This is good because nowhere will the inequalities of the pandemic be seen more clearly. If public health care, decent work and well-being are key to reducing the impact of the disease, many African countries will have difficulties.

Former World Bank employees have made it clear that the answer to mitigate pandemics is to improve public health facilities within countries. This allows for better prevention and the ability to act quickly when a crisis occurs.

However, despite the terrible recent epidemics such as Ebola, donors continue to push market solutions to the poorest parts of the world. An "innovative,quot; approach that the World Bank has established to deal with pandemics such as the coronavirus is the issue of "pandemic links."

These bonds are purchased by hedge funds and pension funds initially from the World Bank, but then in secondary markets, and pay a high rate of return to investors, until a pandemic breaks out. At that time, bond investment is used to support low-income countries to cope with the outbreak.

But, to sell such pandemic bonds, the World Bank has had to make the terms so favorable that they have never been activated to date, even during the Ebola crisis. Although they could be activated this time, the amount released is likely to be much less than the necessary funds.

As the crisis intensifies, the value of the bonds plummets, but in the meantime, rich investors have been generously paid in interest and premiums, at the expense of public portfolios that were supposed to be used to combat poverty.

This is a wonderful example of how "development,quot; professionals can come together to achieve the impossible: persuade financial markets to solve the world's problems. Financial markets have little interest in supporting the development of public health capacity, since it only benefits them indirectly, if they do.

In the International Monetary Fund, more substantial assistance is offered: loans to help countries cope with the pandemic. But these loans must be repaid, and they do not help build sustainable health systems.

IMF policy dictates are a key reason why countries have not developed better public health systems. Their demands for "structural adjustment,quot; in favor of the market and the austerity of the African debt crisis in the 1980s onwards have exhausted the ability of many African countries to build more egalitarian societies.

It is very positive that collaborative research on contagious diseases such as coronavirus is underway, but finding a solution will take time, and we should look for long-term research that can help with the next epidemic.

Even if the coronavirus is less serious than feared, our society is vulnerable to future pandemics, unless we solve some of the fundamental problems that prevent us from addressing inequality and guarantee universal medical care.

Left to its own devices, the market is not able to solve some of the most serious crises facing humanity. If the coronavirus has any positive impact, let us learn market limitations and the urgent need for regulation, taxes and public services.

Relying on speculators to help solve a global crisis will surely only feed the baggy markets that are already driving inequality. The World Bank should help countries to tax large companies to pay for solutions and services.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.