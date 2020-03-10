The England Euro 2020 squad: Who will do it? Hit and fail … | Soccer news







Aaron Wan-Bissaka was imperative, Ross Barkley impressed, Dean Henderson kept a clean sheet, but who else caught Gareth Southgate's attention over the weekend? We evaluate the performance of the aspirants to England and who currently has a place for the Euro 2020 squad.

The 2020 Eurocup begins on June 12, with England grouped with Croatia, the Czech Republic and one of the teams that emerge from the play-offs.

THE HITS

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

3:44 Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher said Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United is the best individual defender of world football. Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher said Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United is the best individual defender of world football.

%MINIFYHTMLc10f7b591e3f156f1666059ae4b772b411% %MINIFYHTMLc10f7b591e3f156f1666059ae4b772b412%

At first glance, England's preferred choice in the final stretch of the Euro 2020 seems simple.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's instrumental role in Liverpool's march towards the Premier League title has rightly seen the Red defender defend a candidate to be one of the first names on the Southgate team sheet, but such a decision may Be premature

There were numerous striking performances by Manchester United in Sunday's 2-0 derby day victory, but none could be more significant than Aaron Wan-Bissaka's. United's defender had Raheem Sterling's number from the first whistle, dominating Manchester City's greatest threat of attack with an exemplary defensive display that left Pep Guardiola scratching his head in search of a solution.

Wan-Bissaka's performance received praise from former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher, who said Monday Night Football: "I think Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best individual defender in the world. I don't think anyone can beat him one on one."

Southgate faces a series of selection dilemmas, but none more difficult than on the right side, and it remains to be seen if the England coach opts for Manchester's defensive option or Liverpool's attack option. However, what is certain is that Wan-Bissaka has made the decision even more difficult.

Jack wilkinson

Dean Henderson

2:58 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Sheffield United's victory against Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Sheffield United's victory against Norwich in the Premier League

Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, continues to impress at Sheffield United.

Calls for him to have his chance internationally with England are getting stronger with each passing match and he stressed his credentials again on Saturday with a world-class goal piece at the end of the game against Norwich to preserve the 1- of his equipment. 0 lead

Called to action with 11 minutes remaining, he produced an excellent triple rescue to deny Ben Godfrey, Mario Vranic and Josip Drmic in rapid succession. It was an effort that assured him a tenth clean sheet in his 27 Premier League games this season and becomes the eleventh goalkeeper to reach double figures under 23, and the fourth English goalkeeper to do so after Joe Hart, Scott Carson and Jack Butland.

The faithful of Bramall Lane responded with chants of the & # 39; number one in England & # 39; and received a brilliant reference from his manager, Chris Wilder, who believes that Henderson, who received his first senior call for the Three Lions in October after an injury to Tom Heaton, will have the opportunity to impress when Southgate names his England team for the friendlies against Italy and Denmark at the end of March.

"He hasn't had much to do and then he has made some important saves, but that's what the best do. Dean, in my opinion, is one of the best," said the head of the Blades. "He has had a fantastic season and has 10 great games to play and, hopefully, some more cup games and would be very, very surprised if he is not named in the next England team. I am sure he will be and I am sure that he will also have an opportunity in one of the two games. He has everything to play. "

Henderson has so far overcome all the challenges that come before him and it would not be a surprise to see him take on England's duty calmly and fight against Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope to become Southgate's number one for Euro 2020.

Oliver Yew

Ross Barkley

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory against Everton in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory against Everton in the Premier League

The hostile reception Ross Barkley received from Everton fans only seemed to encourage him to a wonderful performance at Stamford Bridge. He was never the most consistent player, showed his best effort against his former team on Sunday.

Let's start with the two assists for the goals of Pedro and Willian, who epitomized his vision of passing throughout the game. He could also have scored a goal, with two of his three shots on target, but his England teammate Pickford kept him at bay.

Of Chelsea's initial XI, Barkley had the highest pass rate of 98.3 percent, completing 57 of his 58 passes, and obtained possession eight times. If he continues to produce that for the rest of the season, he has a very strong case for the England team this summer.

Charlotte Marsh

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka continues to impress for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is not a left side. Mikel Arteta said exactly that after Arsenal's victory over West Ham, and anyone who observed him when he was at the last moment in that game would agree. But what Saka does is deliver sublime crosses with her left foot. And how active it is for the side of Arteta.

Opta recorded five of those Saka crosses in Saturday's game, but those raw numbers do not show how the effervescence, curve and direction produced by the 18-year-old made West Ham players pirate the ball over their own goal. or they will group desperately this clear. He was a real threat.

The last third, after all, is a more familiar domain for Saka, who has played in attack through the Arsenal youth ranks and made his name in those more advanced positions in the Europa League earlier this season.

But Arsenal has a gap on the left side, and there is an argument that England could also do it. Ben Chilwell is the man in possession but is below his best level. Luke Shaw, despite recent improvements, has been out of the frame, while Danny Rose's move in Newcastle has not yet turned him into his old fashion. As a result, there could be an opportunity for Saka's tastes, particularly if Southgate returns to third place and is looking for a flank-oriented steering wheel.

Peter Smith

Jarrod Bowen

Could Jarrod Bowen make an external race for a place in the European Championship 2020?

For the second consecutive week, Jarrod Bowen has earned his place in the positive part of this column, and for the second consecutive week he has lived up to the excitement that West Ham fans had for his arrival.

There was a clamor for David Moyes, cautious about dropping the 23-year-old in a relegation battle, to unleash the January purchase and after almost having an instant impact as a substitute in Anfield two weeks ago, Bowen starred in the great West Ham's victory over Southampton before impressing again at Arsenal on Saturday.

He did a light job ascending the Championship, where he had scored 16 goals for Hull earlier this season, and at the Emirates Stadium he showed a momentum of attack with the ball at his feet. Always willing to run to his man, that approach was almost rewarded in the second half when he broke into the midfield and shot Bernd Leno from the edge of the area. That was his second target shot of the game, no player had more in the game, but Bowen also threw himself on the defensive side of the game, making four interceptions and regaining possession of the team 12 times.

That combination of attacking impulse and committed defensive mentality is the ideal combination for Moyes and West Ham in their current situation. Would it work internationally? If you can maintain this level, Southgate may be tempted to find out.

Peter Smith

James Tarkowski

2:54 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Tottenham draw with Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Tottenham draw with Burnley in the Premier League

England's central contingent is certainly not sewn this summer, and James Tarkowski is doing a good job mixing with his recent performances at the heart of Burnley's defense.

He couldn't secure a fifth clean sheet of six for the Clarets, but it was, again, a stone in the back for Sean Dyche's side when a resurgent Tottenham pressed after halftime in his 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

His climax was a perfectly timed sliding tackle on Erik Lamela inside his own box, probably to deny the Argentine the winning goal, while he should have provided assistance at the other end just for Chris Wood to soften his lines from his head back through the goal.

Ron Walker

Harvey barnes

Harvey Barnes produced a man show of the match against Aston Villa

The focus was on the last installment of the ongoing battle of Jack Grealish with his good friend James Maddison, but it was Harvey Barnes who stole the program with his exhibition of the party man.

Barnes has six goals and six assists to his name and during the Leicester winter incident, it was he who stood out as his most fit player.

The 22-year-old said Sky sports: "We were gutted with the way the cup game was against Villa, and they are fighting for their lives, so we knew it would be difficult. It's good to get some recovery for how the cup game was."

Barnes have scored four goals in their last four home games of the Premier League, after not finding the bottom of the net in any of the previous 22. Now established in the first Leicester team, it is another bright young talent who will be on Southgate's radar.

Ben Grounds

Luke shaw

The physique and susceptibility to Luke Shaw's injuries have made it, quite hard, an easy target for those looking to attribute Manchester United's failures to someone. His cause was in no way helped by what could be described as a personal revenge of his former manager José Mourinho, but as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took command in Old Trafford, he will have difficulty finding a player who has improved more than Shaw.

The very defamed full-back is offering a level of consistency that we have rarely seen in his career and was instrumental again, this time to the left of a back three, as United secured a first double of the league over Manchester City in a decade on the back of an eighth clean sheet in 10 undefeated games. "He was chosen player of the year last year by the players," Solskjaer said after Sunday's 2-0 victory in the derby, "but he is improving, and he is a great boy we want to give him absolutely every chance to become. at best it can be.

"For me, he is potentially England's best left back and maybe even more. I have faith in him (to the left of a three) and he still offers overlapping crossings and races. He has been excellent."

Solskjaer's support is unequivocal, if Shaw continues in this way, Southgate could also be a follower of him.

Jack wilkinson

Tottenham striker Harry kane He is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury and could return for up to five games at the end of the season, according to manager José Mourinho. Marcus Rashford He leaves after a double back stress fracture in mid-January, but says he will return before the end of the national season. Also currently out: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Tammy Abraham (ankle), Jordan Henderson (thigh).

The mistakes

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to turn a great opportunity in Chelsea on Sunday

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was out of action on Sunday. He signed a new five-year contract at the club during the week, but could not continue with one of the winning performances of matches he has produced in recent months.

In fact, Calvert-Lewin had scored in the last three Premier League games and had the best chance of playing Everton in the first half, but his shot flew quite far from the far post. That was his only chance of the game with Everton only having three overall.

He was replaced in the 76th minute and cut a dull figure when Carlo Ancelotti slapped him on the back. It will not be a performance that he will want to remember, or Everton in general, and he will not have done much for his hopes for the 2020 Eurocup.

Charlotte Marsh

Japhet Tanganga

It is difficult to judge Japhet Tanganga playing too hard as a right back for Tottenham on Saturday, but it was the defensive side of his game that was still problematic for the young man.

In front of a cunning fox in Dwight McNeil, he fought to prevent the danger man from receiving a series of quality deliveries in the area, and it was through one that Burnley's opening goal came 13 minutes.

He fell into a more conventional right-back role after the break and with the Spurs now in the front foot improved, but Southgate's observation would not have taken too much of his performance.

Ron Walker

Phil Foden

Win £ 250k on Tuesday with Super 6! FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win £ 250k for free on Tuesday. Tickets for 7:45 pm.

The stage was set for Phil Foden. A first start in the Manchester derby, only rewards for his performance as the best of the match in the final of the Carabao Cup and another indication of the faith that Pep Guardiola has in the 19-year-old, regardless of the importance of the chance. .

But anyone who thought that Foden's Wembley heroism was a defining moment, and that he would put his authority in the Manchester derby, was quickly refuted. With the City talisman Kevin De Bruyne wounded, the burden of creativity against a resolute United defense weighed on Foden's shoulders, too much indeed when the first half at Old Trafford passed it.

City collectively improved as an attack force after Guardiola called for more aggression in the last third during the interval, and Foden sought to meet the demands of his managers with two shots on goal, the first of which really hit David's palms. Gea. Foden would continue to play the full 90 minutes, but created little else, as City's derby bet faded under Manchester's rain.

Foden has an unquestionable talent, talent that we will see again before the end of this season, but with a limited playing time that hinders his ability to become really consistent, the questions remain unanswered about his suitability in the higher levels, such as the European Championship this summer.

Jack wilkinson

Jack grealish

There was no shame in Grealish for not being able to flip the final of the Carabao Cup, but hopes had been greater for the trip to Leicester against another team fighting for form. Instead, the Aston Villa captain was ineffective as his team fell to a 4-0 loss at King Power Stadium, which further increases their fears of relegation.

Grealish was restored to the role of the left, where he has had some joy this season, but this was a fight for him at all times. He had only 42 touches in the entire game, the youngest he has ever had in any Premier League game this season. It was also only the second time that he could not shoot or create an opportunity for a teammate.

In front of Monday Night Football Cameras, with the nation watching, was not a good time to present such a disappointing performance. It wasn't just that James Maddison, the player with whom he is often compared, was in the opposition lineup. Also Harvey Barnes, playing in a similar position … and playing Grealish outside the park.

Adam Bate

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Leicester's victory over Aston Villa FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Leicester's victory over Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings

It cannot be denied that Mings is a popular figure with the support of Aston Villa and has been the choice of his bottom line this season. Southgate will like the fact that he is also a natural left-hander. But the truth of the matter is that Mings' return to the Premier League has been nothing but a qualified success and he fought here.

After Pepe Reina's terrible misjudgment for Leicester's first game, Mings got into a mess while trying to clear, and was also responsible for the marginal handball that led to the penalty of Jamie Vardy that doubled the opposition's advantage.

His teammates are not helping him and the frustration was etched on his face when his colleagues erred by allowing goals three and four to enter. Mings is more a solution than a problem in Villa. Being part of performances like this does not help you impress.

Adam Bate

Sympathetic: England vs Italy – Fri March 27

Sympathetic: England vs Denmark – Tuesday, March 31

Sympathetic: Austria vs England – Tuesday, June 2

Sympathetic: England vs Romania – Sun June 7

Euro 2020: England vs Croatia – Sun June 14

Euro 2020: England vs tiebreaker winner C – Fri 19 June

Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs England – Tuesday June 23

England squad of 23 men planned at this time …

Peter Smith of Sky Sports names the team that believes Southgate would select if the Euros started next week and everyone was fit …

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez, Tyrone Mings, John Stones, Ben Chilwell, Danny Rose

Midfielders

Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Dele Alli

Forward

Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford

Join the debate Comment below to participate in the debate, but respect our House Rules. If you wish to report any comments, simply click on the down arrow next to the offensive comment and click on & # 39; Report & # 39;

Euro 2020 England team fees

Discover the latest Sky Bet odds on who will be part of the Southgate 23-man team here