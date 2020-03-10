The divorce of Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker officially ended on June 21

Niecy Nash and her husband have just finished dividing their assets and are one step away from finalizing their divorce. TMZ states that the Claws Alumbre and Jay Tucker have reached a property agreement and will officially separate on June 21 of this year.

TMZ states that Niecy will get his home in Bell Canyon, CA, in addition to Tesla 2016. Nash will also retain ownership of his production company, Chocolate Chick. Jay, on the other hand, who is an electrical engineer, will keep his 2011 Ford truck and also receive a $ 180,000 ~ check.

The money comes from the sale of another house they owned. In addition, both parties waived their right to receive spousal support, and the earnings that can be divided are applicable until their date of separation, which was June 1, 2019.

As previously reported, Nash and his man presented the documentation for the first time in December, but revealed that their relationship was in trouble a few months earlier. They claimed that they had become "best friends than partners,quot; since they were married.

However, their time together was a "wonderful walk." TMZ reported at the end of 2019 that Nash and Tucker submitted their documents approximately six months after June 1, 2019. It was three days after their eighth wedding anniversary.

In addition, the reports at that time claimed that they would not have to pay child support. It was a surprise for his fans, considering his extravagant ceremony in front of approximately 200 family and friends. TLC was the network that transmitted it to the world.

Sources have claimed that there is no enmity between them; It was simply time to move on due to lack of chemistry. Nash is best known for her role as a presenter on the television series, Clean house, which was issued from 2003 to 2010.

She also worked in Reno 911, The Soulman, Y Claws. In 2018, Nash received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



