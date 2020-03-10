The difficult times of the family motivate the scholar of the bay area in search of becoming a social justice lawyer – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML023f14a8489e9bf2e39b4409272f67b811% %MINIFYHTML023f14a8489e9bf2e39b4409272f67b812%

(KPIX 5) – Jenny Mendoza is a strong, independent young woman and a role model for others. On a recent weekend afternoon, he spent time at a neighborhood meal, sharing with friends and family his many achievements as a college student, including internships and academic success.

But Mendoza has also seen its share of difficult times. During the economic center and the subsequent housing crisis, his family lost their home to foreclosure. There were also problems within the family.

"So while growing up, my dad … he drank a lot," Mendoza shared. "And you know, there were other cases of domestic abuse."

Education became the salvation of Mendoza, a way to face the challenges facing his family.

"I found that the school was just a home," Mendoza recalled. "Like a home away from home, a safe space for me."

It was soon accepted at the university. But when the school year began, new challenges arose. His parents divorced and Mendoza fought.

"And I thought that, you know, those challenges are really what breaks students in college," Mendoza recalled. "They are not academics. Academics for whom you can get help. Where do you get help for your life?

Mendoza was supported by Students Rising Above and others. While the experience would eventually inspire her to help and guide other young people in difficult situations, Mendoza acknowledged that it was difficult. But being away from home at such a difficult time also proved to be a blessing, since distance allowed Mendoza to see his parents and the community from a new perspective.

“Just seeing the pain that many women went through in my community, and also men. You know, there is a lot of toxic, toxic masculinity and all this pressure, "Mendoza said." I think recognizing that and knowing that … that is something very common in our community really made me understand how I cannot become that. I really wanted to be the change. "

Mendoza committed herself: she would be an example for her family and community. Mendoza plans to become a lawyer defending social justice. She has sought good mentors, such as Cynthia Chandler, Director of the Bay Area Legal Incubator, a group of lawyers dedicated to providing affordable legal service.

Chandler says she was impressed by Mendoza's commitment.

"So Jenny is super smart, incredibly affectionate, really thoughtful and, quite frankly, what I would expect from people who come from Students Rising Above," Chandler said. "And that is the dream of every employer, to work with people who are trustworthy and have heart and courage."

Now that Mendoza is heading for summer vacations, he expects new opportunities to learn and grow. Among them, another internship with the help of Students Rising Above. But her number one priority is to stay true to herself.

"In a way I want to branch out and go somewhere else," Mendoza explained. "And I only find the resources I need so that when I return, I can help my community properly, you know, and I can do it."